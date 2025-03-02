Technology

Singapore study reveals bias and stereotypes in AI models across Asia

ByJewel Stolarchuk

March 2, 2025
3D Rendering futuristic robot technology development, artificial intelligence AI, and machine learning concept. Global robotic bionic science research for future of human life.

SINGAPORE: A recent study conducted in Singapore uncovered bias and stereotypes within artificial intelligence models used across nine Asian countries. The research, a joint initiative by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), aimed to assess the linguistic and cultural sensitivity of popular AI-driven language models.

Carried out between November and December of last year, the study tested four large-scale AI models: SEA-LION, a language model developed in Malaysia; Claude, a chatbot from Anthropic; Aya by Cohere; and Meta’s Llama. Over 300 participants from Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, China, India, Japan, and South Korea were involved in the study, offering insights from diverse cultural and linguistic backgrounds.

The test results revealed a staggering 3,222 biased responses, highlighting persistent stereotypes and prejudices within the AI models. While the biases varied across different countries, the study found commonalities in gender, regional, and socioeconomic biases.

For instance, the AI models showed a tendency to reinforce traditional gender roles, with responses indicating that women should primarily be housewives while men are expected to be the family’s breadwinners. Additionally, the models exhibited a biased view towards rural populations, assuming that individuals from these areas have lower educational qualifications.

The findings of the study highlight the challenges of ensuring that AI models are not only linguistically accurate but also culturally and socially sensitive. As AI technology becomes increasingly integrated into daily life, researchers and developers face mounting pressure to address these biases and develop more inclusive, fair systems that reflect the diverse societies they serve.

See also  Singapore parents air concerns over schools allegedly telling children not to wear masks

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Technology

How AI helped reduce empty lorries leaving Singapore ports by half

February 28, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
Technology

Nvidia beats expectations with US$39.33B revenue for Q4 FY25, reinforcing AI dominance

February 28, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Singapore News Technology

Singapore’s internet – global leader in affordability

February 28, 2025 Gemma Iso

You missed

Relationships

‘Meritocracy is dead!’ — Man rants after not getting hired for a job he helped his GF cheat to get hired, who started going out with senior staff

March 2, 2025 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

‘How do I stop feeling inadequate about my salary?’ — SG man earning below S$4K/month feels disheartened because others are earning 5K

March 2, 2025 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

Singaporean jobseeker says four different recruiters ghosted her; wonders if ‘this is a common trait for recruiters’

March 2, 2025 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

‘Should I quit when I get only 4% raise every year?’ — Employee earning over S$4K/month for the past 6 years feels ‘underpaid & undervalued’

March 2, 2025 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.