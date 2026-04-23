Singapore starts seeing higher demand for solar panels, solar firms say

SINGAPORE: Singapore is seeing higher demand for solar panels, according to solar firms, as homeowners explore alternative energy options amid rising electricity costs triggered by the Middle East war.

Earlier this month, International Energy Agency (IEA) executive director Fatih Birol told the French conservative Le Figaro newspaper that the global energy crisis would push countries towards renewable energy such as solar and wind, “within a few months,” as these are quicker to install.

According to Channel News Asia, local providers such as GetSolar and FOMO Energy reported a surge in solar panel installations and enquiries from landed homeowners, as well as condominium residents and commercial clients.

In fact, GetSolar’s installations jumped fourfold this month compared to previous months, while its enquiries in March alone doubled compared to February. FOMO Energy enquiries from residential homeowners also rose by over 60% since early March.

However, at a time when interest in solar panels has never been stronger, especially among condominium residents, adoption is still catching up.

Condos have limited and shared rooftop space, which restricts solar panel installation size. Solar projects may also be less financially attractive because condos usually run on a single main meter, so excess solar power cannot be easily exported to the national grid and must be used within the building.

On top of that, approval for installation takes time, as solar projects typically require consent from Management Corporation Strata Title (MCST) councils and, in some cases, residents, unlike landed homes. Although other property types also come with limits.

Shophouses may face space or structural constraints due to the age of the building, while those in conservation areas must meet additional regulatory requirements.

Still, despite these constraints, industry players expect more property owners in Singapore to turn to solar power in the years ahead. / TISG

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