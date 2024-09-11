Singapore shoppers can now shop on Taobao’s app with English interface

SINGAPORE: Starting today, Sept 11, Singapore shoppers can use Taobao’s app with an English interface.

The popular Chinese shopping platform has introduced a new English-language interface for a more user-friendly experience among Singapore users who prefer English.

More on Taobao app update

According to the Singapore Business Review, the new interface automatically converts prices to Singapore Dollars (SGD). Product descriptions will also be available in English and powered by AI translations.

Initially, the platform will offer a curated selection of trending products, with plans to introduce additional categories in the future.

Jean Zhao, country head of Taobao Singapore, stated that the decision to launch the English-language interface was a direct response to user feedback, “reflecting our commitment to improving convenience and accessibility for our users,” Zhao said.

She also mentioned that the team closely monitors feedback to refine the app based on user insights.

“As this is our first major initiative to serve English-speaking users, we are diligently monitoring user feedback and continuously refining the app interface to enhance the user experience based on customer insights.”

Taobao special offers for Singapore users

To celebrate the launch, Taobao is offering special promotions for Singapore consumers. New users can receive up to S$18 (RMB100) in vouchers on their first order, available on both the English and Mandarin versions of the app.

Free international shipping is also available on eligible orders over S$37 (RMB199). For added convenience, users will enjoy free returns on their first order with the “Local Returns” label, while subsequent returns will incur a fee of RMB20. /TISG

