Mr Petraeus, meanwhile, is a Polish blogger known for his pro-PAP views and controversial opinions on Singaporean politics and social issues. He has become a polarising figure due to several controversial remarks, including claiming that racism doesn’t exist in Singapore, which sparked a backlash. His comments in 2023 about high lottery spending undermining complaints about the cost of living further drew criticism.

The blogger’s outspoken nature and provocative opinions have made him a contentious figure in Singapore’s socio-political landscape, with a number of prominent figures choosing to block him from their Facebook pages.

In one of his recent Facebook posts, Mr Petraeus took issue with a comment Ms Han made regarding the Mondays of Palestine activists who were involved in a confrontation with Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam, last week.

Responding to a comment that the activists give other civil society players a bad name with the way they behaved during their meeting with the Minister, Ms Han had said that “the notion that they “gave a bad name” is driven by the ongoing social media circus that’s encouraging us to spread this narrative. We don’t have to participate.”

She added, “We are already constantly telling activists that “more is required of them”. We are held to ridiculous standards and I’m tired of it. These standards should be shifted to those who have actual power.”

Dubbing this remark a “demand” expecting “exemption from civility,” Mr Petraeus sarcastically wrote, “Stop what you’re doing everyone, Kirsten Han is upset!” Dismissing Ms Han’s comments as “ridiculous,” he went on to attack her entire activist career, accusing her of “trashing Singapore” and defending criminals, which he claimed disqualified her from being seen as a legitimate voice for social change.

The tone of Mr Petraeus’ post was combative and dismissive, using sarcasm and ridicule to undermine Ms Han’s activism and discredit her arguments. He included in his post a list of what he deemed to be basic requirements for activists, implying that Ms Han and others like her had failed to meet these standards. These included basic civility, respect for others, politeness and transparency.

The blogger went on to mock the lack of interest in the activists’ causes, suggesting that unless activists like Ms Han performed some sort of “ridiculous stunt,” their efforts would be largely ignored. He questioned whether their actions had any real value, implying that their causes were not significant enough to warrant widespread attention.

While Mr Petraeus’ post is unsurprising to observers, given that there is no obvious love lost between him and Ms Han, Mdm Ho’s decision to repost the piece has sparked debate, with some questioning the implications of what appears to be her public endorsement of Mr Petraeus’ views.

Given her position as the wife of one of Singapore’s most senior government officials, critics say that although she is not an elected official, her status as a public figure tied to the ruling party inevitably lends weight to her actions. Those questioning the repost online have asked why Mdm Ho would choose to amplify such a provocative post, asking if the repost represents an alignment with Mr Petraeus’ views and, by extension, a tacit approval of his anti-activist stance.

Some critics have suggested that, no matter whether she agrees with the blogger’s views or not, the Senior Minister’s wife should have stayed out of the fray instead of attracting controversy so close to the next election.