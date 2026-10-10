Singapore retrenched PMETs face prolonged job search: 1 in 5 still jobless after 2 years; 4 in 10 take 25% pay cuts when they return for work

Nick Karean | October 10, 2026 3 m read

Photo: Nick Karean/Gen-AI · For illustration purposes only Singapore retrenched PMETs face prolonged job search 1 in 5 still jobless after 2 years; 4 in 10 take 25% pay cuts when they return for work

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Summary One in five retrenched resident professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMET) stayed unemployed two years after losing their jobs.

Four in 10 PMETs who returned to work earned less than before, with a median wage reduction of 25%.

Singapore recorded 4,620 retrenchments in the second quarter of 2026, the highest quarterly total since the fourth quarter of 2020. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: Retrenchment can end with a new job, but the road back may come with a lower salary. In Singapore, one in five retrenched resident professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMET) remained unemployed two years after losing their jobs. Among those who found work again, four in 10 earned less than before. Their median pay cut was 25%, according to figures shared by Acting Minister for Manpower (MOM) Jasmin Lau in Parliament on Oct 6.

There were 4,620 retrenchments in the second quarter, up from 3,830 in the first. It was the highest quarterly total since the fourth quarter of 2020, Vulcan Post reported (Oct 6), citing the Business Times. Older PMETs face a harder return to work About seven in 10 retrenched resident PMETs returned to employment within 12 months. This figure rose to around eight in 10 within two years. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Among those who found jobs, six in 10 earned more than before their retrenchment at both milestones. Age and education shaped these outcomes. Workers in their 40s and 50s made up more than half of those retrenched. Degree holders also accounted for a rising share, increasing from 51% in 2021 to 66.4% in 2025. By contrast, workers with secondary education or below returned to work faster than the overall group.

Financial services recorded the lowest six-month re-employment rate most frequently over the past 14 quarters, followed by wholesale trade. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. AI isn’t yet the main explanation Workers’ Party MP He Ting Ru asked whether artificial intelligence (AI) was driving the rise in retrenchments. Ms Lau responded that the effects of AI were difficult to separate from business changes and restructuring. Ministry of Manpower surveys found that only a small minority of firms adopting AI had cut staff. More firms had created new roles or redesigned existing jobs. Business restructuring stayed the main driver of retrenchments, Ms Lau said. Career support helps, but job security isn’t guaranteed Around six in 10 jobseekers who received career-matching services found employment within six months. Nine in 10 Career Conversion Programme participants were still employed 24 months after joining. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

Among mature participants, close to nine in 10 remained employed 12 months after completing the programme. However, retraining alone cannot protect older workers from future job losses, particularly in sectors undergoing rapid change. A tripartite workgroup involving the Ministry of Manpower, the National Trades Union Congress and the Singapore National Employers Federation is studying ways to support senior workers.

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