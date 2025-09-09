// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, September 9, 2025
30.9 C
Singapore
type here...
Singapore's first polder at Pulau Tekong. A 10km-long coastal dike protecting the low-lying polder land from the sea
Photo: HDB
PropertySingapore News
1 min.Read

Singapore reclaims 800 hectares of land at Pulau Tekong for military use, freeing up mainland for new housing and amenities

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: Singapore has reclaimed about 800 hectares of land at the north-western tip of Pulau Tekong, roughly the size of two Toa Payoh towns. The new land will be used for military training, which will free up space on the mainland for Singaporeans’ new housing and amenities, the Housing & Development Board (HDB) and PUB, Singapore’s national water agency, said in a joint press release on Monday (Sep 8).

The project marks the first time the city-state has reclaimed land below the mean sea level.

Using the empoldering method, engineers created a polder—low-lying land reclaimed from the sea—by building a 10-kilometre coastal dike, supported by a network of drains, water pumping systems, and a stormwater collection pond.

The dike rises up to six metres above mean sea level, keeping the polder about 1.2 metres below it, and the dike can be raised further if sea levels increase.

To address Singapore’s high rainfall and dry weather, the polder is fitted with a 116-hectare stormwater collection pond, two pumping stations, and a 45-kilometre drainage network with more than 30 control gates. 

See also  Got To Move 2016: 7– 23 October

The Central Pumping Station, next to the collection pond, circulates water through the drains to ensure good water quality, while the Drainage Pumping Station near the coastal dike pumps excess rainwater out to sea when the pond is full.

During heavy rain, runoff from both the polder and Pulau Tekong flows into the pond, which can hold up to five million cubic metres of water, or about 2,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools. When the pond nears capacity, excess water is then pumped out to sea. Meanwhile, water is recirculated through the drains to prevent stagnation during dry weather.

Compared with the traditional reclamation method, where land is built up above sea level by filling it with sand, the empoldering method used about 50 per cent less sand.

HDB and PUB said they drew on the Netherlands’ experience to ensure the long-term viability and safety of the polder land. The Netherlands is recognised for having the world’s highest standards in dike safety.

See also  POFMA: Real reason fake news has become so attractive

Singapore will continue to leverage innovation and technology for our reclamation and coastal protection strategies in a responsible and sustainable manner,” they added. /TISG

Read also: ‘Who says property investment in SG sure makes money?’ Netizen reacts to record S$3.2M Marina Bay 4-bedder condo resale loss

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Combined wealth of Singapore’s richest 50 individuals climbs 23% to US$239B amid ‘stronger-than-expected’ economic growth: Forbes

SINGAPORE: The combined wealth of Singapore’s 50 richest individuals...

HDB resale prices dip 0.1% in August, transactions fall 14.3% amid ‘seasonal’ slowdown, analyst says

SINGAPORE: The Housing & Development Board’s (HDB’s) flash report...

Job hunting? SMRT may be the right fit for you

SINGAPORE: SMRT, the operator of Singapore’s Mass Rapid Transit...

Singapore’s big workforce shift: AI and the JSSEZ are redrawing the map

JOHOR BAHRU/SINGAPORE: Artificial intelligence (AI) and the Johor-Singapore Special...

Singapore Politics

Singaporeans cheer WP team as Parliament opens, but many ask where Mama Bear Sylvia Lim is

SINGAPORE: To mark the opening of the 15th Parliament...

PSP chief Leong Mun Wai: It seems train disruptions are our new normal

SINGAPORE: The secretary-general of the Progress Singapore Party, Leong...

Pritam Singh draws praise for his appearance on Yah Lah But podcast

SINGAPORE: Before this year, Workers’ Party (WP) chief and...

Careshield Life payouts to double from 2% to 4%, with Gov’t pledging additional $570M to subsidise higher premiums

SINGAPORE: The government announced today (Aug 27) that it...

© The Independent Singapore

// //