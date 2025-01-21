SINGAPORE: Singapore’s real estate market witnessed remarkable growth in the fourth quarter of 2024, achieving a total investment volume of US$3.3 billion. This constitutes an 83% year-on-year (YoY) surge.

According to JLL, this upward trend was driven by strong investor confidence and market stability, with hospitality assets emerging as a standout sector. These assets attracted considerable attention from investors, reflecting the increasing demand for properties aligned with Singapore’s robust tourism and hospitality industries.

Cross-border investments continued to play a significant role in the market’s performance. Global investors increasingly viewed Singapore as a safe haven, reinforcing its reputation as a stable and secure destination for capital. Family offices and private investors were particularly active, contributing to sustained interest and activity in various asset classes.

The retail sector delivered strong results, with the islandwide retail vacancy rate dropping to its lowest level since the third quarter of 2012. This milestone highlights the recovery and growth of Singapore’s retail landscape, fueled by both domestic consumer spending and international investor confidence.

Among the notable transactions in this sector was the sale of DFI’s retail portfolio. The portfolio, which included units at Siglap V and an HDB retail unit in Toa Payoh, was sold at a 3.5% premium over its initial guide price, underscoring the strong demand for high-quality retail assets.

Investor interest in logistics assets also remained robust. Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust acquired a warehouse from ESR for US$105 million, exemplifying the sustained demand for industrial and logistics properties amid Singapore’s strategic position as a regional trade hub.

Adaptive reuse and redevelopment projects gained momentum during the year. A prominent example was the Keppel Education Asset Fund’s acquisition of 20 Harbour Drive for US$118 million. This transaction highlights the increasing interest in repurposing existing assets to meet evolving market needs.