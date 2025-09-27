Singapore ranks second among global financial centres set for significant growth

SINGAPORE: Singapore has been ranked as the world’s second most promising financial centre, expected to grow in significance over the next two to three years, according to the latest Global Financial Centres Index (GFCI), as reported by Singapore Business Review.

Of the top 16 centres in the report, eight were in the Asia-Pacific region.

The city-state ranked fourth among the world’s top five financial centres, behind New York, London, and Hong Kong, as reported by Long Finance.

In terms of competitiveness, Singapore ranked second in business environment and fourth in human capital, infrastructure, and financial development.

The report noted that Singapore also performed well in professional services (1st), fintech and trading (2nd), government & regulator (3rd), banking, insurance, and finance (6th), and investment management (7th).

In addition, the city-state was the top choice by respondents from organisations with fewer than 50 employees. /TISG

