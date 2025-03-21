Singapore News

Singapore ranks 2nd globally in employee wellbeing, surpassing global average

ByGemma Iso

March 21, 2025

SINGAPORE: Singapore has emerged as a global leader in employee wellbeing, ranking second across 21 markets worldwide with a score of 68.23%, according to the latest report from Intellect featured in an article from Singapore Business Review. This marks a notable 6.04% increase from last year, showcasing the country’s growing commitment to fostering a healthy work environment. The global average for employee well-being stands at 58.62%.

Leading the pack is Japan, which topped the rankings with an impressive score of 69.71%. At the other end of the spectrum, the United States ranked lowest at 46.86%, highlighting a significant gap in employee well-being across different regions.

One of Singapore’s standout strengths is its organisational support, where it excelled with a score of 65.74%, well above the global average of 59.91%. This indicates strong workplace initiatives and resources aimed at supporting employee health and wellness.

However, when it comes to employee productivity, Singapore ranks third with a score of 53.48%. While this is above the overall global average of 46.08%, Japan and Malaysia outperformed Singapore in this category, with scores of 55.62% and 54.15%, respectively.

See also  GE2020: Chee Soon Juan urges public not to fall for PAP's favourite trick again

The findings reflect a broader trend where Southeast Asia and East Asia lead in both employee well-being and productivity, underscoring the importance of organisational support in driving performance and job satisfaction.

ByGemma Iso

Related Post

Singapore News

Singapore demands urgent action from businesses on climate transition, driven by politics, economics, and nature

March 21, 2025 Gemma Iso
Singapore News

Singaporeans demand Q-commerce for everything—from flowers to last-minute gifts, not just meals

March 21, 2025 JARA CARBALLO
Singapore News

AI’s promising future in Singapore’s financial services sector

March 21, 2025 Gemma Iso

You missed

Malaysia

Melaka chosen as the official venue for Visit Malaysia Year 2026 launch

March 21, 2025 Micllavier Pangan
International

Get rich before you get old — The race against ageing in emerging markets

March 21, 2025 Gemma Iso
Sports

Eilish McColgan feels ‘numb’ to body-shaming social media comments

March 21, 2025 Aiah Bathan
Asia

Chinese woman asks for $6,800 for undervalued chores, divorce court gives her 5 times more

March 21, 2025 JARA CARBALLO

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.