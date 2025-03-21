SINGAPORE: Singapore has emerged as a global leader in employee wellbeing, ranking second across 21 markets worldwide with a score of 68.23%, according to the latest report from Intellect featured in an article from Singapore Business Review. This marks a notable 6.04% increase from last year, showcasing the country’s growing commitment to fostering a healthy work environment. The global average for employee well-being stands at 58.62%.

Leading the pack is Japan, which topped the rankings with an impressive score of 69.71%. At the other end of the spectrum, the United States ranked lowest at 46.86%, highlighting a significant gap in employee well-being across different regions.

One of Singapore’s standout strengths is its organisational support, where it excelled with a score of 65.74%, well above the global average of 59.91%. This indicates strong workplace initiatives and resources aimed at supporting employee health and wellness.

However, when it comes to employee productivity, Singapore ranks third with a score of 53.48%. While this is above the overall global average of 46.08%, Japan and Malaysia outperformed Singapore in this category, with scores of 55.62% and 54.15%, respectively.

The findings reflect a broader trend where Southeast Asia and East Asia lead in both employee well-being and productivity, underscoring the importance of organisational support in driving performance and job satisfaction.