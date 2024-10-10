SINGAPORE: Singapore has secured the fourth position in the latest rankings of the world’s richest countries and regions for 2024, as reported by Forbes. This list, which evaluates countries based on their per capita gross domestic product (GDP), showcases the economic strengths of smaller nations in comparison to larger economies.

The top three countries in the ranking are Luxembourg, Macao, and Ireland. Luxembourg continues to dominate with a remarkable per capita GDP of US$143,740 (approximately S$187,409). Following closely is Macao, while Ireland holds the third position.

Singapore’s per capita GDP stands at US$133,740 (around S$174,377), reflecting its robust economy and strategic financial policies. Notably, the United States ranks ninth in this evaluation, with a per capita GDP of US$85,370 (about S$111,309), highlighting the differing economic dynamics between smaller and larger nations.

The rankings are based on data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and offer insight into the relative wealth of countries by measuring the total value of goods and services produced, divided by the number of full-time residents. This methodology provides a broad perspective on national wealth levels.

However, the article emphasizes that per capita GDP alone does not paint a complete picture of a nation’s wealth. Factors such as inflation rates and the cost of local products and services must also be considered to achieve a more accurate assessment of economic wellbeing. This leads to the use of purchasing power parity (PPP) adjustments, which refine the per capita GDP figures and help in understanding the relative wealth among nations.

Forbes notes that the rankings reflect how smaller countries like Luxembourg and Singapore thrive due to well-regulated financial sectors and favorable tax systems, which attract foreign investments. In contrast, larger economies like the United States and China, despite their vast resources, rank lower in terms of per capita GDP due to their larger populations and varying economic structures.

The remaining countries in the top ten include Qatar in fifth place, the United Arab Emirates at sixth, Switzerland in seventh, San Marino at eighth, and Norway completing the list at tenth position.