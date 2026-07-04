Singapore police block disposal of S$55M Good Class Bungalow, seize S$1M in fraud probe linked to NVIDIA chip movement

SINGAPORE: Singapore police have stopped the sale or transfer of a Good Class Bungalow (GCB) worth about S$55 million and seized around S$1 million while widening a fraud investigation linked to the movement of Nvidia chips under United States export controls.

The latest action comes with new charges against four people and four companies. According to a Channel NewsAsia (CNA) July 1 report, the case centres on claims that suppliers were misled about who would ultimately use high-end servers containing Nvidia chips.

Police also said this is the first time companies have been prosecuted in connection with the investigation, marking a new step in the case. The GCB at 12 Chee Hoon Avenue is now subject to a prohibition-of-disposal order, which can’t be sold or transferred while investigations continue. Investigators have also seized about S$1 million in funds believed to be linked to the suspected offences.

More charges against individuals and companies

The latest charges build on cases first brought in February 2025 against Aaron Woon Guo Jie, Alan Wei Zhaolun and Chinese national Li Ming. Jenny Lim was charged later in April 2026.

Police said Wei, Lim and Woon, who were key officers of Aperia International, A-Speed Infotech and Aperia Cloud Services, are accused of working together to deceive Dell, Super Micro Computer and Asus between November 2023 and February 2025.

Investigators say the trio falsely told the suppliers that an Aperia company would be the end user of the servers. Based on those claims, the three companies now face eight fraud charges.

Lim and Woon each received seven new charges, including money laundering allegations linked to about S$1.2 million deposited into their personal bank accounts. Police said about S$1 million of those funds represented benefits from criminal conduct.

Wei will face seven new fraud charges and a money laundering charge alleging that about S$55 million was used to buy the GCB, with around S$38 million said to represent benefits from criminal conduct. He is due to be charged on July 6.

Separate allegations against Li and his company

Li also faces fresh charges linked to his company, Luxuriate Your Life.

Police said he falsely claimed to be an employee of the company in communications with Super Micro in November 2023. The company now faces two fraud charges.

Li has also been charged with knowingly helping carry on a business for a fraudulent purpose and with helping another company’s director fail to exercise reasonable diligence in carrying out his duties.

20 years in jail, a fine of up to S$500,000, or both

If found guilty of fraud, all four accused could each face up to 20 years in jail, a fine, or both.

Wei, Woon and Lim could also each face up to 10 years in jail, a fine of up to S$500,000, or both if convicted of money laundering offences.

Li could face up to seven years in jail, a fine of up to S$15,000, or both if convicted of knowingly helping to run a business for a fraudulent purpose. He also faces a separate charge of helping another person gain unauthorised access to a company bank account, which carries a maximum penalty of two years’ jail, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

Another charge alleges Li helped a company director fail to exercise reasonable diligence in carrying out the director’s duties. If convicted, he could face up to 12 months’ jail, a fine of up to S$5,000, and be barred from acting as a company director or taking part in company management for up to five years.

Each company charged could also be fined if found guilty of the fraud offences.

The case reinforces the importance of honest trade practices

Singapore expects businesses operating here to follow local laws and honour international trade rules where applicable. The latest charges show investigators are pursuing both individuals and companies when they believe false representations were used to obtain controlled technology.

The case is still before the courts, and the charges have not been proven, but a careful investigation like this helps protect trust in Singapore’s role as a global technology and trading hub. Strong enforcement also sends a signal that businesses must deal honestly with suppliers and comply with local laws.