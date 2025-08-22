Singapore parents share their secrets to raising screen-savvy, independent kids

SINGAPORE: In an era when screens dominate people’s lives, and toddlers swipe before they can even talk, some parents in Singapore are taking a different tactic. A recent conversation on Reddit emphasised an increasing number of fathers and mothers implementing clever practices, controlled systems, and even some technology to nurture more autonomous, self-entertaining kids.

No screen, no problem

One parent began the discussion by sharing a strong approach — no screen time for his three-year-old. With the backing of a supportive mother-in-law, this parent has produced a screen-free home atmosphere. This led to a child who is eager to explore books, attempt to invent games with toys, minus the digital interferences.

This lifestyle choice resonated with many in the discussion.

“We hardly give our two-year-old any screen time,” another parent contributed. “She’s used to being bored and finds her own fun — drawing, reading, even helping with tasks like loading the washing machine.”

That same parent noted that while screens aren’t banned, they’re used selectively. For instance, during long flights, to keep the peace. “She just wants the in-flight entertainment anyway,” they joked.

The power of routine

A common theme among these parents is the importance of structure. From an early age, daily routines like set wake-up times, meal times, nap schedules, and consistent bedtimes help bring order to both the child and the parents.

One parent explained how this method reduces meltdowns. “Because she knows what to expect, there are fewer tantrums. Now, around 8:15 p.m., she tells me it’s bedtime and starts putting away her toys.”

Even during holidays, they maintain a loose version of this schedule. It helps the child stay calm and settled, regardless of the setting.

Chores as life skills

These parents are confident that involving children in household responsibilities isn’t just about lessening the load. It’s also a technique to inculcate a sense of obligation, accountability, and skills from an early age.

“Younger kids can help clean up their toys into bins,” one commenter shared. “Older ones can sweep or wipe down the table. Assigning age-appropriate chores helps them feel part of the home.”

Another added that by making chores a regular part of daily life, kids start to see themselves as capable contributors — something that benefits them throughout their school years.

Using tech to limit tech

Interestingly, some parents are using technology to manage technology. One smart system mentioned in the thread is Google Family Link.

“We set screen time limits on our devices. Once time’s up, that’s it,” one parent explained. “The kids know they can earn extra screen time by helping out or doing other activities.”

The best part? “The older folks in the house don’t know how to override the settings,” they added with a smile.

Modern tools and traditional parenting values

The Reddit thread demonstrates that Singaporean parents don’t just seek well-mannered, self-determining children—each day, they are building a foundation where their children can have a happy adult life in the future, so whether they stick to habits, decrease screen time, get kids to do chores, or use tech intelligently, these parents have shown how effective they have been in merging current tools with conventional parenting values.