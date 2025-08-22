// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, August 22, 2025
33 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Freepik (for illustration purposes only)
Lifestyle
2 min.Read

Singapore parents share their secrets to raising screen-savvy, independent kids

Gemma Iso
By Gemma Iso

SINGAPORE: In an era when screens dominate people’s lives, and toddlers swipe before they can even talk, some parents in Singapore are taking a different tactic. A recent conversation on Reddit emphasised an increasing number of fathers and mothers implementing clever practices, controlled systems, and even some technology to nurture more autonomous, self-entertaining kids.

No screen, no problem

One parent began the discussion by sharing a strong approach — no screen time for his three-year-old. With the backing of a supportive mother-in-law, this parent has produced a screen-free home atmosphere. This led to a child who is eager to explore books, attempt to invent games with toys, minus the digital interferences.

This lifestyle choice resonated with many in the discussion.

“We hardly give our two-year-old any screen time,” another parent contributed. “She’s used to being bored and finds her own fun — drawing, reading, even helping with tasks like loading the washing machine.”

That same parent noted that while screens aren’t banned, they’re used selectively. For instance, during long flights, to keep the peace. “She just wants the in-flight entertainment anyway,” they joked.

See also  Job hunting tips for fresh grads and seasoned professionals

The power of routine

A common theme among these parents is the importance of structure. From an early age, daily routines like set wake-up times, meal times, nap schedules, and consistent bedtimes help bring order to both the child and the parents.

One parent explained how this method reduces meltdowns. “Because she knows what to expect, there are fewer tantrums. Now, around 8:15 p.m., she tells me it’s bedtime and starts putting away her toys.”

Even during holidays, they maintain a loose version of this schedule. It helps the child stay calm and settled, regardless of the setting.

Chores as life skills

These parents are confident that involving children in household responsibilities isn’t just about lessening the load. It’s also a technique to inculcate a sense of obligation, accountability, and skills from an early age.

“Younger kids can help clean up their toys into bins,” one commenter shared. “Older ones can sweep or wipe down the table. Assigning age-appropriate chores helps them feel part of the home.”

See also  Netizen asks 'is it true that kids are harder to take care nowadays compared to gen x/y when they were kids?'

Another added that by making chores a regular part of daily life, kids start to see themselves as capable contributors — something that benefits them throughout their school years.

Using tech to limit tech

Interestingly, some parents are using technology to manage technology. One smart system mentioned in the thread is Google Family Link.

“We set screen time limits on our devices. Once time’s up, that’s it,” one parent explained. “The kids know they can earn extra screen time by helping out or doing other activities.”

The best part? “The older folks in the house don’t know how to override the settings,” they added with a smile.

Modern tools and traditional parenting values

The Reddit thread demonstrates that Singaporean parents don’t just seek well-mannered, self-determining children—each day, they are building a foundation where their children can have a happy adult life in the future, so whether they stick to habits, decrease screen time, get kids to do chores, or use tech intelligently, these parents have shown how effective they have been in merging current tools with conventional parenting values.

See also  "Where did my CNY long weekend go?" — S'poreans wonder how CNY holidays gone missing in the blink of an eye

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Man who smoked at airport but complained of ‘prejudiced enforcement’ told he was wrong in the first place

SINGAPORE: A TikTok video of a man who claimed...

Woman who stood in parking space to chope it yells at driver, flashes middle finger

SINGAPORE: An argument ensued between a woman who wanted...

Singaporeans dominate Johor’s tourist arrivals, with over 11 million visits in 7 months

JOHOR BAHRU: Singaporeans are leading the charge when it...

‘Cheaper to take a helicopter?’: Grab users react to fare glitch showing RM4,000 rides

MALAYSIA/SINGAPORE: Recently, some Grab users in Malaysia and Singapore...

Business

Singapore Politics

WP: Singapore should leave no stone unturned to build a resilient nation for the future

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) issued a response to...

Sylvia Lim on fellow WP leader Faisal Manap: ‘I will miss him in Parliament.’

SINGAPORE: Workers' Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim posted a...

Jamus Lim says he’ll raise questions in Parliament about train disruptions if needed

SINGAPORE: In a Monday morning (Aug 18) social media...

Aljunied residents surprise Pritam Singh with cake and flowers for his birthday

SINGAPORE: When Workers’ Party (WP) chief and Leader of...

© The Independent Singapore