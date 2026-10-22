Singapore mum's search for son's lost wallet shows both the frustration and usefulness of AirTags

Anna Maria Romero | October 22, 2026 3 m read

TikTok screengrab/ @44catt

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: After a Singapore mother’s young son came home without his wallet after a school excursion, she did what many other parents would do: go out of her way to find it. In a TikTok video from Oct 14, Catt (@44catt), a local tattoo artist, said that she would go search for her son’s wallet that had been left behind on the bus used for the field trip. They endeavoured to find the wallet by following the AirTag in it, a small tracking device made by Apple that is used in tandem with an app that shows its location.

Driving around to find it that night, she expressed frustration every time the device moved locations. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. At one point, she hoped that the bus driver or whoever had the wallet had just gone to supper at Chong Pang. “He just moved! Maybe he’s just at the carpark here leh,” Catt can be heard saying. She then turned into the carpark, only to find there were no buses there. The AirTag’s next location showed it was at Admiralty MRT. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. “Why this guy go here go there one the whole night?” she asked with some frustration, adding, “We’re always one step too late.”

Apparently unhappy with the Apple product, which uses a Bluetooth signal instead of GPS, she said that the AirTag was “really not that great.” After this, the wallet seemed to have “teleported back to the Singapore Sports School,” she announced that she was giving up and was heading for home. “Mission fail,” she said, noting that she had spent an hour driving around like an idiot following an AirTag. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. However, happily enough, Catt’s son’s missing wallet story doesn’t end there.

Three days later, on (Oct 17), she posted another video saying that she had more time to look for the wallet, and they would give it another go. She had seen the same location on the Find My app since the wallet had been missing, and drove to a carpark, following her phone to a bus, where she confirmed the device’s location.

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“It’s confirmed inside this bus. My son’s wallet is in this bus,” she said. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. After tracking down the driver, she said she would go to Ang Mo Kio the following day to collect the wallet, hoping it was still intact. When they got to Pathlight School, the bus was there, and sure enough, Catt’s son’s wallet was there. She wrote in a comment that it was “totally untouched, wedged between the seats. I think no one saw it.” /TISG Read also: SBS bus captain praised for returning lost backpack containing S$14K