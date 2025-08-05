Singapore Lions continue their Asian Cup campaign against India, tickets available from S$15

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Lions will resume their international Asian Cup campaign at the National Stadium on Oct 9, 2025. The national team will now proceed to their Group C match of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup Saudi Arabia Qualifiers for 2027.

Furthermore, this match against India will be the first of two games between the teams during the October FIFA international break. The Lions will then travel to India for their second match on Oct 14.

This game will also be interim Head Coach Gavin Lee’s first match in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers, and he plans on building and strengthening the foundation made by former Head Coach Tsutoma Ogura for the team.

Tournament updates

Singapore is currently leading Group C, with four points from their previous opening matches. The team also had a 2-1 away victory against Bangladesh in June.

Hong Kong, China, has four points as well and is in second place. Bangladesh and India have one point each.

The national team’s match against India is an opportunity for them to prove that they are capable of being in the top spot, especially now that they are pushing towards the qualification for the AFC Asian Cup for the very first time.

On social media, netizens expressed their support for the Lions and stated: “These 2 home and away games against India will determine if SG stand any chances of making it to tournament proper.. Hopefully, after these 2 matches, SG will still occupy top position in grp standing as what it is as of now.”

Moreover, there were comments from netizens about the interim head coach: “Big games coming and still no proper experience serious professional coach,” and “It seems FAS don’t have plan to bring in new head coach anytime soon..again mention Gavin Lee leading the team. Bye2 then.”

The game will start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are priced from S$15 and will start selling on Aug 8, 2025, at 12 p.m. The Early Bird sales period will run until Aug 16.

Here are more ticketing details:

EARLY BIRD PRICING (Ticket sales period from Friday, 8 August 2025, 12 p.m., to Saturday, 16 August 2025, 11:59 p.m.) Category Prices* CAT 1 S$22 CAT 2 S$17

*Above mentioned ticket prices exclude ticketing fees: S$1 per ticket for ticket prices S$19.99 and below, S$2 per ticket for ticket prices S$20 to S$29.99, S$3 per ticket for ticket prices S$30 to S$39.99, and S$4 per ticket for ticket prices above $40.

REGULAR TICKET PRICING (Available for all categories – from Sunday, 17 August 2025, 12 a.m.) Category Prices* CAT 1 S$38 CAT 2 S$28 CAT 3 S$15 CAT – Away S$35