SINGAPORE: Singapore has emerged as the dominant player in Southeast Asia’s tech funding landscape for the first half of 2024, capturing a substantial 68% of the total funds raised in the region.

According to data from Traxcn, Singaporean tech companies secured approximately US$1.1 billion in funding during this period.

Despite this strong showing, the country’s tech sector experienced a decline compared to the second half of 2023, where US$1.4 billion was raised.

The decrease in funding may reflect broader economic trends or shifting investor strategies, though Singapore continues to be a leading hub for tech investment in Southeast Asia.

Trailing behind Singapore, other key cities in Southeast Asia also saw significant funding activities but on a much smaller scale. Jakarta attracted US$185 million, Bangkok garnered US$150 million, Taguig secured US$57.1 million, and Ho Chi Minh City raised US$36.3 million.

These figures underscore Singapore’s leading position as a magnet for tech investments, outpacing its regional counterparts by a considerable margin.

Among the major beneficiaries of this funding surge in Singapore were ANEXT Bank, Capillary, and DCS Card Centre, formerly known as Diners Club Singapore.

As Singapore continues to lead the tech funding arena in Southeast Asia, it sets a benchmark for other cities aspiring to bolster their tech ecosystems.

The city’s performance in the second half of 2024 will be closely watched to assess whether it can sustain or surpass its current dominance amidst the dynamic and competitive regional market. /TISG

Featured image: Depositphotos