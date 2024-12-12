SINGAPORE: A new SEEK report has revealed Singapore’s dominant position as Southeast Asia’s most attractive market for professional relocation, ranking 8th globally for career opportunities. The country particularly appeals to Malaysian talent, with 30% of Malaysian professionals indicating Singapore as their preferred work destination, attracted by its status as a multicultural business hub.

However, the study highlights significant challenges and evolving expectations in cross-border employment. For Singaporean professionals considering overseas opportunities, family considerations present a major obstacle, with 66% citing difficulties in relocating with family members as their primary concern.

The report also underscores high expectations among job seekers regarding relocation support. Singapore-based talent shows notably higher demands for assistance compared to regional and global averages. Specifically, 80% expect comprehensive relocation support, including visa processing, work permit facilitation, and housing arrangements – exceeding the regional average of 74%.

Housing assistance emerges as a particularly crucial factor for Singaporean professionals, with 84% expecting such support, significantly above the global average of 69%.

These findings emerge against a backdrop of increasing virtual mobility in the workforce, suggesting a shift in traditional relocation patterns. The trend indicates an evolving landscape where physical relocation coexists with remote work arrangements.