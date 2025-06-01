Singapore jobseeker plans to pause job hunt after 6 months of rejections

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: After nearly six months of sending out résumés and sitting through dead-end interviews, one mid-level finance manager in Singapore is planning to hit pause on his job hunt for the rest of the year.

Posting on the r/askSingapore forum on Friday (May 30), the man shared that he had sent out “lots of applications” since January but received very few interviews in return. Those that he did get, he said, “led nowhere.”

“I thought I was gonna land a job… and for the amount of applications I sent, I don’t think I got a lot of interviews even,” he wrote.

Frustrated, he said, ”I’m going to stop looking for a new job if I can’t find one by (the) end of June and start again next year. Who else has also given up job hunting this year?”

“Keep going and keep trying; that’s the only way to get out of the tunnel…”

Under his post, many users expressed that they understood where his frustration was coming from, having been in similar situations themselves. Despite that, they still encouraged him to keep applying and not give up entirely.

To motivate him, one user shared, “Don’t give up. Last December, after four to five months of searching, I landed what I thought was my dream job. However, I didn’t pass probation due to a company restructuring. After a short break, I started a three-month part-time contract in April through my network. Amazingly, just two weeks into that, I received another job offer!”

Another commented, “Got terminated in January. Landed a new job this week. Sent roughly 150 applications on MCF, five interviews, and three offers. Keep trying; don’t give up. The job market isn’t great, not gonna lie.”

A third said, “I got retrenched in mid-March. Started spamming job applications from the moment I got escorted out of my former office. Lost count of how many applications I submitted or how many interviews I attended, but I got my first offer (a decent one) in late April, accepted it, and started work in mid-May.”

A fourth user added, “This job market is tough; it really takes a toll on one’s mental health. Keep going and keep trying; that’s the only way to get out of the tunnel.”

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)