SINGAPORE: Tennis fans in Singapore have something to celebrate as the Singapore Tennis Open returns to the courts from Jan 27 to Feb 2, 2025.

This marks the first international women’s tournament in the city since 2019.

According to a Women’s Tennis Association press release, this thrilling event will occur at the state-of-the-art Kallang Tennis Hub, a newly opened venue to host some of the sport’s brightest stars.

Live excitement for two days

Throughout the tournament, which features two days of qualifying matches on Jan 25 and 26 followed by a week of main-draw action, more than 60 matches will unfold on the centre court.

Players from around the world will compete for the coveted Singapore title, and fans can experience the excitement live.

One of the standout features of the tournament is the free admission to all qualifying matches, ensuring that tennis is accessible to everyone. Tickets for the main event have prices starting at just $8 for concession tickets and $44 for groups of four.

Leading the charge as co-tournament directors are Yazed Osman, Group Head of Events & Placemaking at Kallang Alive Sport Management, and Laura Ceccarelli, Chief Operations Officer of APG.

Osman expressed enthusiasm for the event, stating, “We are thrilled to welcome the return of international women’s tennis, which will not only deepen Singapore’s connection with the sport but also build a lasting legacy through extensive community engagement.”

WTA back in Singapore

Ceccarelli echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the significance of bringing back the WTA to Singapore:

“The Kallang Tennis Hub is a fantastic new facility, and it’s a dream come true to kick off our international events here.

The memories of the enthusiastic tennis fans in Singapore are something I cherish, and I’m sure the players will be just as excited to perform for you.”

The event’s vibrant logo and tagline—“Meet, Play, Love”—have been unveiled, capturing the dynamic essence of tennis.

Developed by Havas Play, the logo creatively intertwines the shape of a tennis ball with the letter “S,” symbolizing both Singapore and the sport’s agility.

In addition to the tournament, Singapore will also host a regional Under-14 competition, allowing young talents to compete and learn from professional matches.

Organized by the Singapore Tennis Association, this initiative provides juniors with a unique chance to play on the same courts as their idols.

Community engagement will be at the forefront of the event, featuring outreach programs, meet-and-greet sessions with WTA stars and Team Singapore players, and opportunities for young athletes to get hands-on experience through the ActiveSG Tennis Academy.

As the countdown to the Singapore Tennis Open begins, the excitement is palpable, promising a week of high-energy tennis and community spirit that will inspire the next generation of tennis stars.