Business & Economy

Singapore houses more than half of family offices from Asia challenging London as a family office hub

ByMary Alavanza

July 19, 2024
Singapore buildings

SINGAPORE: Singapore is catching up as a competitor to London in the family office sector. Currently, the city-state houses more than half (56%) of Asia’s family offices, according to Singapore Business Review.

A recent report by KPMG and Agreus attributes this rise to Singapore’s tailored financial structures and regimes, which include attractive tax incentives aimed at drawing wealthy families and the professionals who manage their investments.

The report noted that European family office hubs, particularly London, are facing increasing competition from newer hubs like Singapore, which “continue to proactively attract a growing number of family offices.”

KPMG and Agreus observed a boom in family offices moving and setting up in Asian financial hubs, particularly in Singapore, over the past year.

The consistent promotion of family offices, coupled with growing wealth in Asia, is expected to boost demand for family office chief executives.

As this demand rises, experts advise that families need to create effective strategies to attract and retain top talent in these roles.

See also  Guess who appeared at 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' London blue carpet premiere?

However, the report highlighted that finding qualified professionals to fill the role of family office CEOs might not be a significant challenge in Asia.

Major financial hubs in the region, including Singapore, have a large pool of qualified professionals. While this is the case, KPMG and Agreus emphasised the importance of finding candidates who understand the unique workings of a family office.

Interestingly, over 25% of family office CEOs in Asia come from investment management (36%) or banking (27%) backgrounds.

Also, over half hold a master’s degree, and 31% are family members. /TISG

Read also: Singapore’s revamped anti-money laundering measures frustrate wealthy Chinese enough to leave for Hong Kong

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Business & Economy

Hong Kong reclaims title as World’s Freest Economy, overtaking Singapore

October 18, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business & Economy

Samsung workers in India end one-month strike

October 17, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Business & Economy Technology

TikTok fires hundreds of employees in Malaysia due to stricter regulatory laws and a shift towards AI

October 17, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan

You missed

Asia

King Solomon reimagined: KJC founder Apollo Quiboloy’s disturbing aspirations exposed in Senate hearing

October 25, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Celebrity

G-Dragon’s third complete album is expected to be released in early November

October 25, 2024 Lydia Koh
Property

BTO frenzy: October launch sees record 33,983 applicants, singles drive demand for two-room Flexi flats

October 25, 2024 Gemma Iso
Asia

Devoted Malaysian wife cares for bedridden husband for 6 years—only to be abandoned as he remarries just one week after divorce

October 25, 2024 JARA CARBALLO

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.