Singapore government orders Meta to comply with anti-scam measures or risk hefty S$1M fine

SINGAPORE: The Singapore government has directed tech giant Meta to take stronger measures against scams involving the impersonation of government officials on its platforms. Failure to comply could result in fines of up to S$1 million.

This marks the first time the Singapore Police Force has issued an enforcement directive under the new Online Criminal Harms Act.

The authorities highlighted Facebook as the platform most frequently exploited by scammers posing as government officials. In response, the directive requires Meta to address fraudulent advertisements, accounts, and pages that impersonate key public figures.

Data released by the Singapore police earlier this year revealed that scams of this nature grew about threefold in the first half of the year compared with the same period in 2023. Losses suffered by victims also rose sharply, increasing by 90%, with each victim losing an average of about S$72,000.

A Meta spokesperson told Reuters that the company has deployed specialised systems, including facial recognition technology, to detect impersonating accounts.

The spokesperson added that Meta had invested heavily in improving its detection and review teams, while also sharing scam-avoidance tips and providing tools for users to report potential violations.

“We also rolled out advertiser verification and continue working with law enforcement and take legal action against the criminals behind these scams,” the spokesperson told the news wire.