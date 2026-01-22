Singapore gets mentioned in new ‘Star Trek: Starfleet Academy’ sci-fi drama as a potential choice for the next capital city of the United Federation of Planets

SINGAPORE: Singapore just received a notable shout-out in the Star Trek universe, and it involves the fate of interstellar civilisation. In the new science fiction (sci-fi) drama series Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, in Season 1, Episode 2, titled Beta Test, set roughly in 3192, Singapore is mentioned as a potential candidate for the new capital city of the United Federation of Planets.

In the scene, Chancellor Nahla Ake (played by Holly Hunter) discusses the location of the new United Federation of Planets seat of government. During the exchange, it is stated that the Federation had considered Paris, France, as well as other Earth-based cities such as Singapore. The mention was enough to spark excitement among local fans, and plenty of speculative chatter began on the r/singapore subreddit community forum.

It marks the first time Singapore has been referenced in Star Trek in 23 years, following a mention in the Star Trek: Enterprise episode Cogenitor. Before that, Singapore was brought up in the Star Trek: Deep Space Nine episode Past Tense, Part II. In Trek terms, that’s a long time between transporter jumps.

Singapore, the future Federation seat of government?

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is set in the 32nd century, hundreds of years after most of the franchise’s familiar timelines. The United Federation of Planets is rebuilding after coming close to collapse and is in the process of choosing a new capital. The role was previously held by a space station and, before that, by Paris. Singapore is floated as the next contender.

Little is known about what Singapore looks like in this far-off future. As one Reddit post noted, after World War III and a millennium of history, it would be “unrecognisable to us”. The idea alone, however, was enough to ignite discussions about why Singapore keeps popping up in futuristic fiction.

Why sci-fi keeps circling Singapore?

Redditors and Trekkies offered theories. One commenter observed: “Interesting how Singapore has replaced Hong Kong as the default generic Asian city to be mentioned in passing.”

Others went much deeper… way deeper.

One detailed comment explained that being near the equator makes Singapore “the best place for a spaceport”, as Earth’s rotation provides rockets with greater angular momentum, reducing fuel requirements under the Tsiolkovsky rocket equation. The same logic, the commenter added, makes equatorial locations ideal for space elevators.

Another Redditor pointed to Pedra Branca as “an excellent spot for a spaceport”, linking Singapore’s geography to future lunar mining, Helium-3 energy, and a post-fossil-fuel world. According to the comment, Helium-3 could be worth around S$40 million per kilogram in local energy terms, underlining its strategic value.

Not everyone was enthusiastic, though. One tongue-in-cheek warning stood out: “Don’t do it, future Singaporeans! Those places always get blown up!”

A familiar role for Singapore in futuristic fiction

The broader consensus was that Singapore has become a recurring shorthand in science fiction for stability, advanced infrastructure, and global relevance, especially in stories involving space travel, megacities, or planetary hubs.

As one commenter said, Singapore has been “a relatively popular mention as a location for a futuristic base connecting to space for a while now”, thanks to its geography, development level, and relative immunity from extreme weather.

Who knows whether Singapore will become the capital of the United Federation of Planets in the Star Trek universe, but for now, being considered at all, the city-state is in rarefied, interstellar company.

And for local fans, that alone is already warp-speed win!

