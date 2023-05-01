Singapore fencer Samson Lee dropped from SEA Games squad after missing training session due to family commitments

SINGAPORE — Singapore’s veteran fencer Samson Lee shared on Instagram on Apr 22 that he will not be making the trip to Cambodia for the upcoming SEA Games as he has been dropped by Fencing Singapore even though he has ‘rightfully qualified’ for the individual and team spot.

“My hardwork, preparation, training, competition results from the past year leading up to this month, all for nothing.” Those are the words shared by a seemingly disappointed Lee on his social media as he felt that those three training sessions that he had missed weighed far more than all the effort and work that he had put in to prepare for the SEA Games, which started more than a year ago.

It was reported by Straits Times that Lee had missed three training sessions due to the birth of his newborn as well as having to attend to his father’s hospitalisation and work commitments. Lee, who was part of the team that won Singapore its first men’s gold medal at the previous SEA Games, shared on his Instagram that to qualify he had to sacrifice time and resources while juggling between running his fencing academy, coaching and training in preparation for the SEA Games.

“Many a times, after a long day of coaching, I start my own training when others are getting ready for bed, because I know clearly the discipline and commitment needed to prepare myself well. Whatever time I am able to squeeze out, no matter how awkward or late it may be, I would be training,” said Lee.

“Yet because of three training sessions, I was withdrawn by the association from the upcoming games next month. Even after explaining my situation, declaring my commitment, it’s not enough for them. I’ve explained how these three training sessions happen to fall within one of the most busy and tough periods, and explained how my training and preparation is not affected even if there is much going on,” added the 35-year-old who is also the founder of SG Academy of Fencing.

As reported by Straits Times, Fencing Singapore said that ‘due processes were taken with full consideration given to Lee’s mitigating factors, before reaching the decision to exclude Samson from the SEA Games.’

“FS has been flexible when our fencers encounter special circumstances, and fencers have received exemptions in the past. In such cases, upon being informed, FS explores alternative arrangements to support the fencer’s needs, subject to sufficient lead time. In Mr Lee’s case, with the SEA Games starting in May, this was not possible and we share in his disappointment,” said Fencing Singapore.

Despite the unfavourable decision by Fencing Singapore towards him, Lee is taking it in his stride and can feel the care and love shown by many that have commented on his Instagram post since the news broke out in the local mainstream media.

Lee put up another post on Apr 27, saying, “Appreciate everyone’s care and support. It wasn’t meant to be a fight, it was just to share my situation and move on. Sometimes we might put in a lot of effort in something, and it just doesn’t work out. That’s life, we learn, digest, accept and move on. Nothing can be changed. Once again thank you to all for the words of encouragement and for reaching out to check in on me, it really means a lot to me and I truly appreciate it.”

The last SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam, was Fencing Singapore’s best showing as they brought home six golds, four silvers and five bronze medals. Singapore was at the top of the fencing medal table, ahead of host Vietnam, who clinched five golds, one silver and five bronze.

