Singapore father earning S$10K says ‘it’s getting tougher and tougher,’ works two jobs for children’s future

SINGAPORE: Driven by a desire to give his children a stable and comfortable future, one Singaporean father has spent years stretching himself thin by working two full-time jobs so they never have to worry about money.

The father of two shared online that he brings in about S$6,000 from his day job and another S$4,000 from a night role. This setup, he said, helps him cover daily expenses without constant financial stress.

“I can buy what the kids need (within reason, of course) or grab a meal without stressing over the cost. I’m not super rich; my goal is simply to be out of poverty, provide a stable platform for my kids’ future, and not be a burden to them when I’m old,” he wrote.

“I won’t say money is everything, but in the world we are living in, particularly in Singapore, it’s just getting tougher and tougher. Look at the HDB prices, they’re getting way out of hand. I am worried about the future generation.”

Although he knows he should eventually cut back for the sake of his health, he said walking away from his second job isn’t easy.

“I’ve gotten so used to the dual income that the thought of quitting one feels incredibly difficult.”

He then recalled a time when he was retrenched from his previous day job, a moment that left a lasting impression on him.

“I was retrenched once before, but because I had a second job, I managed to land a new role without a break in income, though it took thousands of applications and a lot of hard work.”

“[However], my former colleagues, some of them sole breadwinners, who were laid off at the same time, are still jobless. Seeing their struggle really affected me. I felt devastated, even with a backup job; I can’t imagine what they’re going through.”

Working multiple jobs

While stories like his reflect the lengths some fathers are willing to go to provide for their families, experts warn that such sacrifices can come at a serious cost to health and well-being.

Research has found that people who work over 11 hours a day are 2.5 times more likely to deal with depression than those who stick to regular hours.

Working extra hours can also mess with your body. Putting in an extra three to four hours each day has been linked to a 60% higher chance of heart disease and more sleep problems.

For those who continue to juggle multiple jobs despite these risks, Rebecca Croucher, SVP of Marketing and Sales Enablement at ManpowerGroup North America, advises that they take regular breaks, get sufficient rest, and prioritise self-care to avoid burnout.

She further recommends keeping work and personal life separate, and reaching out for support when things begin to feel too heavy.

“It is important for people who work two jobs to make sure to take care of themselves and to find ways to manage the additional responsibilities and demands that come with working two jobs,” Croucher told Forbes. “This might include finding ways to manage stress, setting boundaries, and making time for leisure and self-care activities.”

Read also: ‘Company paid off my notice and made me redundant overnight’: Man says he’s applied to 60+ jobs already