Singapore family is raising S$80K for helper who suffered heart attack after her husband suddenly died

SINGAPORE: After a domestic migrant worker in Singapore lost her husband, she had a significant health setback when she suffered a heart attack.

Thandar Lin is now hospitalised in Singapore, and the household she is working for is hoping for help to raise the money for Ms Thandar to get better so that she can see her 9-year-old son again.

Her story

Ms Thandar’s husband died just three weeks ago. To make matters worse, “in the middle of grief and heartbreak, her own body gave way,” reads her crowdfunding campaign page on Go Get Funding.

The severe heart attack she suffered from in the wake of her husband’s death has left her heart only functioning at 20%. She is currently bedridden and confined to the hospital and is fighting for her life.

With her blood pressure continuing to drop unpredictably and fluid building up in her lungs, Ms Thandar is having a hard time breathing and has been in and out of the ICU and cannot yet be allowed to go home. Her doctors are still uncertain concerning her health, which they’ve described as complex, and more tests are needed to determine the actual condition of her heart.

According to R Maya Vinodini, who organised the crowdfunding page for Ms Thandar, the medical bills are already more than S$60,000, and they will continue to rise. Moreover, her doctors say that between S$10,000 and S$20,000 more is necessary so that additional tests can be performed for the diagnosis of her condition and so that she can be stabilised.

S$80,000 goal

In light of all of Ms Thandar’s needs, Ms Vinodini’s family has set the goal of crowdfunding S$80,000. This will take care of her treatment and hospitalisation, the additional tests the doctors need so that they can understand her condition, and will also give Ms Thandar the time and care needed so that her health can stabilise.

The money will also go toward her son’s schooling, the campaign added.

“We are reaching out with hope — and with urgency. Thandar is more than just a patient. She is a mother. She is her son’s only remaining parent. She deserves a fighting chance to recover, to heal, and to return home to her child,” the family wrote.

An update on Monday (April 13) said that Ms Thandar had been taken for a full body scan and was still in the ICU. As of Tuesday, almost S$50,000 had been raised from 1,080 donors, and the campaign will end on April 30.

Those who are interested in helping Ms Thandar and the family she works for may do so through the campaign page here or share it on social media. /TISG

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