Johor Singapore Causeway
Photo: Facebook / Rafik Abd Rashid (for illustration purposes only)
Singapore express bus operators hit by Malaysian license revocations; LTA steps in to mitigate travel disruptions

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has confirmed that it is working closely with affected express bus operators and their Malaysian counterparts following the revocation of operating licenses for several companies providing round-trip services between Singapore and Malaysia.

The move by Malaysia’s Land Public Transport Agency to revoke bus licenses has raised concerns among cross-border commuters, especially ahead of the June school holidays.

LTA has since revealed that it had been formally notified by Malaysian authorities that several Singapore-based operators had their licenses revoked for regulatory breaches. The companies reportedly sold online tickets for routes originating from various Malaysian locations to Singapore that had not been approved under their operating permits.

The authority said that several services have been affected and met with the Singapore Express & Excursion Bus Association (EEBA) to discuss the matter.

Among the affected companies are well-known operators such as Leo City Coach, Luxury Coach Services, and WTS Travel Services. These companies have acknowledged disruptions to their cross-border services as a result of the enforcement action.

LTA indicated that it is committed to working with all relevant parties to reduce the disruption to travellers.

Travellers are advised to check with their respective bus operators for the latest updates on affected routes and services.

Business

Singapore Politics

