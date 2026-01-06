// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, January 6, 2026
Singapore News
Singapore dollar slips as geopolitical shock sends investors back to the greenback

Gemma Iso
By Gemma Iso

SINGAPORE: The Singapore dollar slipped slightly in Asian trading as investors grew more cautious and moved back into the US dollar, a reminder of how quickly global politics can shake even the most stable currencies.

Market’s response

The shift in mood followed news over the weekend that the Trump administration had removed Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, raising fears that the US could become more deeply involved militarily. That uncertainty was enough to send investors reaching for familiar shelter in the greenback. In that risk-off environment, the Singapore dollar—often seen as a reliable stand-in for Asia rather than a true safe haven—lost a bit of ground, despite Singapore’s strong economic fundamentals.

The market response was calm but clear. USD/SGD ticked up about 0.2% to 1.2881, signalling modest demand for dollars rather than any loss of confidence in Singapore’s economy. It was another example of how sensitive the currency can be to shifts in global sentiment, especially when developments in the US dominate the news cycle.

Even though the move was small, it once again showed the US dollar’s pull when investors start worrying about geopolitical risks, no matter where those risks begin. For investors, the message isn’t that something is wrong with Singapore, but that markets are navigating a short-term push and pull between global uncertainty and expectations around US policy.

Geopolitics and the Singapore dollar

Looking ahead, attention is turning from Venezuela to Washington, where the upcoming appointment of a new Federal Reserve chair could influence how investors think about the future of US monetary policy. If tensions ease, USD/SGD is likely to stay within a relatively tight range. But if US geopolitical involvement expands, or if there’s a surprise in Fed leadership, demand for the dollar could stay strong—and keep gentle pressure on the Singapore dollar for a while longer.

