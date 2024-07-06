SINGAPORE: Singapore has been ranked the top destination for business travelers in BCD Travel’s latest Cities & Trends report, highlighting the country’s robust post-pandemic recovery and its continued appeal for major meetings, conferences, and exhibitions.

According to the report, Singapore outpaced other leading cities in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, securing its position as the foremost destination for corporate travel. This success is attributed to comprehensive government support and strategic investments in the aviation and tourism sectors.

Notably, Singapore introduced the OneAviation Support Package, an initiative valued at $870 million in 2021, aimed at bolstering the aviation industry. Approximately $300 million in aid was also allocated to rejuvenate the tourism sector as it navigated the challenges brought about by the pandemic.

Trailing Singapore in the rankings are Hong Kong, a prominent financial hub and close competitor, which secured the second spot. Bangkok followed in third place, with Tokyo and Kuala Lumpur rounding out the top five. Completing the top ten destinations were Shanghai, Seoul, Taipei, Jakarta, and Manila, respectively.

BCD Travel’s analysis, based on flight transactions, revealed that Singapore was the most frequented destination in APAC last year, surpassing China and Japan in visitor numbers. The city-state’s strategic location and extensive connectivity contributed to its prominence, making it the top hub for both arrivals and layovers on APAC flights.

“The APAC region is set to play a significant role in global business travel spending this year, accounting for 42% of the total,” said Greg O’Neil, BCD Travel’s President for Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and Global Network. His remarks highlight the growing importance of the region in the global business travel landscape.

Singapore’s success is also reflective of broader trends in business travel as companies and professionals seek destinations that offer not only advanced infrastructure and connectivity but also strong governmental support for the aviation and tourism sectors.

TISG/

Featured image by Deposit Photos