SINGAPORE: Over the past two years, the use of telemedicine services among migrant workers in Singapore has seen significant growth, according to several local healthcare providers.

Clinics have observed that these workers are increasingly turning to online medical consultations, highlighting the convenience and accessibility of remote healthcare options.

Fullerton Health, a prominent healthcare group in Singapore, shared with 8World that it now conducts around 3,000 remote consultations for migrant workers monthly.

Since 2022, the group has facilitated over 60,000 online consultations through telemedicine applications, underscoring a clear shift toward digital healthcare services in this community.

According to Fullerton Health’s doctors, telemedicine provides an effective solution for migrant workers to access medical assistance outside of their typical working hours.

This allows them to receive timely care without taking special leave or travelling long distances to physical clinics. As a result, workers can save time and money while ensuring their health needs are met.

To address employers’ concerns about potential misuse or excessive sick leave, Fullerton Health has implemented certain measures.

For instance, the group monitors the frequency of medical visits and consults with employers when necessary to provide transparency and ensure workers receive appropriate care.

Similarly, SATA CommHealth’s Migrant Workers Medical Centre has established protocols for cases where workers appear to be using telemedicine services too often.

In such instances, doctors may recommend patients visit a physical clinic for further evaluation to ensure accurate diagnosis and treatment.

Both healthcare providers are looking to broaden the scope of their telemedicine offerings.

In addition to general medical consultations, they plan to expand services to include mental health support and physical therapy, recognizing the diverse healthcare needs of the migrant worker community.