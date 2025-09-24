Singapore ‘cleaning specialist’ job ad offering S$4K salary but requiring uni degree sparks online debate

MALAYSIA/SINGAPORE: A job advertisement for a “cleaning specialist” position in Singapore has stirred widespread discussion after appearing on a Malaysian job site with an unusually high salary offer.

The ad, posted on Indeed Malaysia, stated that the full-time role carried a monthly salary of between RM10,484 and RM13,000 (about S$3,200 to S$4,000). The listed responsibilities included cleaning toilets and operating cleaning machines.

Interestingly, applicants were required to hold a university degree, although fresh graduates were also welcome to apply.

According to the posting, the position involved working eight hours a day, six days a week, with the possibility of up to 12 hours of overtime. Overtime pay was offered at 1.5 times the standard rate.

A screenshot of the advertisement was first shared last Thursday (Sep 18) by Reddit user u/ComprehensiveCode301, sparking heated debate online. One netizen quipped, “Even cleaning toilets requires a university degree!” while others jokingly described the job as a “godsend.”

Some netizens are questioning the ad’s authenticity, noting that the promised pay exceeds the starting salaries of many university graduates and suggesting that the listing might be misleading or even a scam.

The job was posted under “Facilities Management Company,” but the company page identified the recruiter as “Changi Services,” which had also advertised 28 similar roles, including positions in hospital cleaning and housekeeping.

The salary on offer stood out starkly when compared to official wage benchmarks. Malaysia’s Ministry of Human Resources set the national minimum wage at RM1,700 (around S$518) last month. In Singapore, the Ministry of Manpower’s progressive wage model stipulates that from July this year to June next year, full-time toilet cleaners in offices and commercial premises using cleaning machines should receive a minimum monthly salary of S$2,530, which is lower than the sum advertised for this job.

The unusual listing has since become a talking point online, with many unsure whether it reflects a genuine opportunity or a misleading job posting.