SINGAPORE: For the first time in its history, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) will recruit foreign paramedics and emergency medical technicians (EMTs) to address a critical manpower shortage. This move comes as the country faces an increasing demand for emergency medical services (EMS), partly due to its ageing population.

Addressing workforce challenges

According to the latest Straits Times report, the SCDF aims to bolster its 24-hour Emergency Medical Services (EMS) by expanding its fleet of ambulances, which currently stands at 95 vehicles. The shortage of qualified responders has made it difficult for the force to meet its targets for response times, especially with the rising number of emergency calls.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim announced on February 18 that the recruitment of foreign paramedics and EMTs, mainly from ASEAN countries, will begin in March. These recruits will undergo rigorous training to ensure they meet the SCDF’s high standards and protocols. The force also emphasized that foreign hires will be required to pass annual tests and undergo the same training as local staff.

Recognition of community heroes

On the same day, the SCDF held its annual appreciation event at HomeTeamNS Khatib to honour community responders, partners, and volunteers for their contributions. The event, which has been organized jointly by the Ministry of Home Affairs and SCDF since 2016, recognized civilians who have helped save lives and property.

In 2024, the SCDF’s Community First Responders (CFRs) responded to over 40,000 emergency calls. Notably, the response rate of CFRs increased from 43.8% to 50.3% in 2024, highlighting the growing impact of this volunteer network.

The SCDF also presented awards to responders like 19-year-old Ayush Tibrewal, who was commended for saving lives and responding to 21 emergency cases last year.

The role of volunteers in life-saving efforts

Ayush Tibrewal, a nursing student at Ngee Ann Polytechnic, received a Platinum plaque for his life-saving efforts. On February 2, 2024, he responded to a cardiac arrest case at Woodlands Circle. His swift action, including performing CPR and using an automated external defibrillator (AED), helped save a man’s life before SCDF personnel arrived.

Tibrewal, who became a CFR at the age of 16, described how his volunteer work has shaped his career aspirations in nursing. He emphasized the invaluable lessons learned from working under pressure and the fulfilment of making a tangible difference in his community.

The SCDF’s efforts to recruit additional foreign paramedics, alongside the continued dedication of local volunteers, will play a pivotal role in ensuring that Singapore’s emergency medical services continue to meet the growing needs of its population.