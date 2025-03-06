SINGAPORE: Singapore’s workforce is facing a critical skills gap as businesses accelerate AI adoption, with technical fluency, leadership, and communication among the most difficult skills to find in job applicants, according to new LinkedIn research.

The data, revealed at LinkedIn’s APAC Talent Connect Asia 2025, highlights that technical fluency (36%), leadership (35%), and communication and problem-solving skills (34.5%) are the most in-demand yet hardest-to-find competencies in Singapore’s job market. This shortage poses a significant challenge for companies seeking to integrate AI, as demand for professionals who possess both digital expertise and soft skills continues to grow.

With 94% of business leaders in Singapore making AI adoption a key priority in 2025, organisations are under increasing pressure to equip their workforce with the necessary expertise. However, many job applicants are falling short of expectations. 41% of HR professionals report that less than half of candidates meet all required and preferred qualifications, making it more difficult to fill crucial roles.

The hiring landscape has also become more selective, with companies indicating that they will only consider candidates who meet at least 80% of job requirements. As a result, job seekers who lack the right mix of technical and soft skills may struggle to secure employment in an increasingly competitive market.

With hiring slowing, businesses in Singapore are prioritising upskilling and reskilling initiatives to build a future-ready workforce. According to the research, 78.3% of HR professionals across APAC, including Singapore, say that helping employees develop new skills is their top priority for 2025.

Key areas of focus include AI-related training (73.5%) to ensure employees can work effectively with automation and machine learning tools, as well as soft skills development (77%), with an emphasis on communication, collaboration, and adaptability.

As AI continues to reshape industries, Singapore’s businesses are adapting by investing in employee development. While hiring challenges persist, organisations that successfully upskill their workforce will be better positioned to navigate the evolving job market and drive digital transformation.

—

Featured image by DepositPhotos