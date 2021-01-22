Singapore Armed Forces personnel receive Covid-19 vaccine as NCID healthcare workers get second dose

- Advertisement -

Singapore –COVID-19 vaccinations have begun for Singapore Armed Forces personnel, just as healthcare workers from the National Centre of Infectious Diseases (NCID) who were the first to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in Singapore received their second dose this week.

According to the NCID on Thursday (Jan 21), their staff members had received the first dose of the vaccine on Dec 30.

The second jabs were administered about 21 days after their first dose and within the recommended 18 to 24 days for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

According to a CNA report, none of the staff who have received the first dose of the vaccine to date have reported adverse effects, with the most common side effect being soreness in the arm at the injection site for a few days.

Also receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) and Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) personnel.

According to a Facebook post by MINDEF on Thursday (Jan 21), Minister for Defence Dr Ng Eng Hen and Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohamad joined the initial batch of SAF personnel who received their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on 14 Jan. They will be receiving their second dose 21 days later.

Dr Ng described the process as “smooth and painless”, adding that plans are underway to get the bulk of the SAF’s active forces vaccinated by the middle of this year.

He also noted that all active SAF service personnel who are medically eligible to be vaccinated will be able to receive the vaccination.

Vaccinations will start for members of the public from next month at vaccination centres, polyclinics and clinics around Singapore, starting with seniors above the age of 70. -/TISG