Singapore and Sweden are kindred souls that must keep learning from each other, says President Tharman

Anna Maria Romero | October 29, 2026 3 m read

LinkedIn screengrab/ Swedish Ministry for Foreign Affairs

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: In a recent social media post, Singapore’s President Tharman Shanmugaratnam wrote that “Singapore and Sweden are kindred souls” in that they are both “small nations, trying to do good in the world without a swagger, and committed to multilateralism.” The President had gone to Sweden on a state visit from Oct 17 to 21, accompanied by the First Lady, Jane Yumiko Ittogi, Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli, Minister of State for Manpower and Energy, Trade, and Industry Foo Cexiang, and Members of Parliament Valerie Lee and Vikram Nair.

Aside from meeting King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, President Tharman also met the Prime Minister and other political, business and NGO leaders, as well as delivered a lecture at the Stockholm School of Economics. He noted the partnership between the two countries in various fields, ranging from mutually investing in innovative cancer treatments, exploring new solutions for low-carbon power generation including the direct combustion of ammonia, as well as developing capabilities for nuclear energy for the future, a topic that has become much discussed in Singapore of late. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. “Singapore and Sweden must keep learning from each other, in both economic and social fields. And keep building trust, in a more difficult world,” he added.

PAP MP Foo Cexiang (Tanjong Pagar) called it a privilege to be part of the President’s visit to Sweden, adding that it commemorated 60 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. In a social media post, he added that being present as President Tharman, who is highly noted and widely respected as an economist globally, spoke at the Stockholm School of Economics was especially meaningful for him. The President “highlighted the criticality of bridge-builders in this uncertain and fluid geopolitical landscape - to bring regions together, build coalitions that develop rules, and take bold action on complex challenges,” Mr Foo wrote, adding that both countries are actively working to be bridge builders in these times. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

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