Singapore and Sweden are kindred souls that must keep learning from each other, says President Tharman
SINGAPORE: In a recent social media post, Singapore’s President Tharman Shanmugaratnam wrote that “Singapore and Sweden are kindred souls” in that they are both “small nations, trying to do good in the world without a swagger, and committed to multilateralism.”
The President had gone to Sweden on a state visit from Oct 17 to 21, accompanied by the First Lady, Jane Yumiko Ittogi, Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli, Minister of State for Manpower and Energy, Trade, and Industry Foo Cexiang, and Members of Parliament Valerie Lee and Vikram Nair.
Aside from meeting King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, President Tharman also met the Prime Minister and other political, business and NGO leaders, as well as delivered a lecture at the Stockholm School of Economics.
He noted the partnership between the two countries in various fields, ranging from mutually investing in innovative cancer treatments, exploring new solutions for low-carbon power generation including the direct combustion of ammonia, as well as developing capabilities for nuclear energy for the future, a topic that has become much discussed in Singapore of late.
“Singapore and Sweden must keep learning from each other, in both economic and social fields. And keep building trust, in a more difficult world,” he added.
PAP MP Foo Cexiang (Tanjong Pagar) called it a privilege to be part of the President’s visit to Sweden, adding that it commemorated 60 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
In a social media post, he added that being present as President Tharman, who is highly noted and widely respected as an economist globally, spoke at the Stockholm School of Economics was especially meaningful for him.
The President “highlighted the criticality of bridge-builders in this uncertain and fluid geopolitical landscape - to bring regions together, build coalitions that develop rules, and take bold action on complex challenges,” Mr Foo wrote, adding that both countries are actively working to be bridge builders in these times.
Newsletter
Get updates straight to your inbox
Ms Lee, meanwhile, wrote about the delegation’s visit to Sweden’s first nuclear reactor hall at the KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm.
The Pasir Ris–Changi MP, who shared in a social media post that she studied a module on Nuclear Engineering 101 as an undergraduate, added that they had also attended a panel discussion on securing reliable, affordable and sustainable energy for the future, which is relevant for both Singapore and Sweden.
"For Singapore, studying nuclear energy does not mean we have decided to adopt it. But as a small, resource-constrained country with growing energy needs, we owe it to future generations to carefully evaluate every credible low-carbon energy option,” she added. /TISG