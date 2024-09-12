Business

Singapore among APAC companies that prefer hybrid work while China and India push for 5-days office work

ByJewel Stolarchuk

September 12, 2024

SINGAPORE: A recent survey conducted by JLL) has found that Singapore is at the forefront of a growing preference for hybrid work models in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. Alongside South Korea and Australia, Singapore is one of the leaders in the region where 51% of organisations now favour a hybrid workstyle, combining remote and in-office work.

JLL’s Future of Work survey, which provides insights into workplace trends across APAC, also showed that the remaining 49% of companies, primarily in China and India, are more traditional in their approach. These “office advocates” prefer a full-time office setup, with staff expected to work from the office five days a week.

Despite the shift toward hybrid models, office presence remains significant. Currently, 85% of APAC organisations have adopted policies requiring employees to be in the office at least three days per week. Moreover, 40% of respondents believe that the number of in-office days will rise by 2030, signaling a potential shift back toward more office-based work in the future.

The survey also highlighted a notable trend in investment strategies. Seven in ten corporate real estate (CRE) leaders in the region expect their budgets to grow between now and 2030, despite the challenges posed by the commercial real estate market. Companies are increasingly looking to technology to reshape their workspaces, with over 70% of CRE activities projected to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) support by 2030.

AI is becoming a major focus for many organisations, with 90% of APAC companies planning to boost their AI investments in the near future. Half of these companies are expected to implement AI-enabled workspaces by the end of the decade.

Globally, business leaders are prioritizing revenue growth through mergers and acquisitions (57%), attracting and retaining talent (53%), and increasing organisational efficiency (54%) as top corporate goals for the next five years.

Featured image by DepositPhotos

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Business

After reportedly firing over 80% of staff, Qoo10 now under investigation for delayed payments

September 13, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Business

PwC teams up with AI firms to enhance legal services at NewLaws

September 12, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

Singapore’s UOB aims to take control of the US$2 trillion trade finance market in Southeast Asia

September 11, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan

You missed

Celebrity

NCT’s Jaehyun announces LP version of his debut solo album, J, is coming soon!

September 14, 2024 Lydia Koh
Home News

SMS impersonation scam alert: Singapore Customs warns the public about SMS from “S.G. Customs” sent out by scammers

September 14, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Entertainment

“DNA Lover” car romantic scene between Jung In Sun and Choi Siwon captivates audience

September 14, 2024 Lydia Koh
Technology

Malaysia’s tech sector unlikely to be affected by US election results, says minister

September 14, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.