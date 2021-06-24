Singapore all ready to get a dose of the Comirnaty vaccine

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Singapore is all ready to get a batch of Covid-19 vaccines known as Comirnaty, as the Republic expands supplies in order to inoculate as many people as feasible.

The Comirnaty vaccine is the same as the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which is presently utilised in the nationwide immunisation programme, as per a statement published on Wednesday, Jun 23 by the Ministry of Health.

So far, Singapore has delivered at least 4,691,386 doses of COVID vaccination. Assuming that each individual requires two doses, that would be enough to vaccinate around 41.1 per cent of the nation’s population.

Singapore reported a total of 45,521 dosages delivered per day during the previous week. At such a rate, it will take an additional 26 days to give enough doses to cover the remaining 10% of the population.

- Advertisement -

According to the government, the vaccine is made using the same methods and procedures as the Pfizer-BioNTech injections and satisfies the same completed product standards. They are also made in European countries and sent directly to Singapore, the only distinction being the label.

MOH states, this is because the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine used in Singapore is produced at multiple facilities in Europe and labelled according to regulatory permission in various countries. As a result, The government will update the HealthHub data of persons who have received or will get the Pfizer-BioNTech or Comirnaty vaccine. The other mRNA (messenger ribonucleic acid) vaccine being used in Singapore and authorised by the Health Sciences Authority is Moderna (HSA). The Sinovac vaccine is still unapproved in the United States and is not allowed for use under the Pandemic Special Access Route, although it can be delivered at 24 private clinics. Singapore aims to have half of its citizens completely vaccinated by August, and at least 75% by October. And over 34.9 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated. - Advertisement - Divyanshi Singh is an intern at The Independent SG. /TISG

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg