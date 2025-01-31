SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) has secured the top ranking in the airline industry and achieved the 28th position overall in Fortune magazine’s prestigious annual list of the world’s most admired companies. This marks a steady rise for the national carrier, which has been making consistent progress in the rankings over the past few years.

The list, now in its 27th edition, is compiled based on a survey of 3,380 global executives, directors, and securities analysts. Participants were asked to nominate the 10 companies they admire most, with rankings determined by nine key attributes, including innovation, quality of management, and global competitiveness.

SIA’s steady ascent in Fortune’s rankings highlights its continued excellence and industry leadership. In 2021, the airline was ranked 34th, moving up to 32nd in 2022, 31st in 2023, and 29th in 2024 before reaching its current 28th position.

It remains the only Singapore-based company in the top 50 and the second-highest-ranked Asian company, behind Toyota, which secured 25th place.

Notably, SIA has outperformed several global giants such as Starbucks, Accenture, Visa, and Samsung. The list remains dominated by U.S. companies, with Apple securing the top spot for the 18th consecutive year, followed by Microsoft and Amazon.

SIA’s recognition extends beyond its global ranking—within the airline industry, it has emerged as the world’s most admired carrier, moving up from second place in 2024. US-based Delta Airlines took second place this year, while Germany’s Lufthansa ranked third. US airline SkyWest and Japan’s ANA shared the fourth spot.

Expressing his gratitude, SIA Chief Executive Goh Choon Phong told ST: “At Singapore Airlines, we are firmly committed to setting new standards in air travel and maintaining our industry leadership position. This accolade from *Fortune* magazine reflects the passion, dedication, and resilience of our people, who continuously strive to deliver a world-class travel experience.”

“We would like to thank our customers and all partners for their strong support, which we never take for granted,” he added.