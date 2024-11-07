;
Singapore accelerates EV charging infrastructure to meet 2030 sustainability goals

Jewel Stolarchuk

November 7, 2024

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has reported that Singapore has now installed over 15,300 electric vehicle (EV) charging points nationwide as part of the government’s push to establish a sustainable transportation network.

This is a milestone towards Singapore’s ambitious goal to expand the network to 60,000 charging points by 2030, a move intended to support the island’s growing number of electric vehicle users.

Currently, about 7,100 of these charging stations are open to the public, with the remaining units located in private facilities, such as condominium parking areas.

To make it easier for drivers to find charging stations, locations are accessible through the MyTransport.SG app or apps managed by specific EV charging operators.

Most public chargers use alternating current (AC), a slower type ideal for overnight charging. However, LTA plans to add fast-charging options to address the need for quicker turnarounds.

The proposed fast chargers will enable drivers to boost battery levels from 20% to 80% in approximately one hour, significantly cutting the recharge time compared to standard AC chargers.

Efforts to expand EV infrastructure have also reached residential areas, with one in every two car parks at Housing and Development Board (HDB) estates now outfitted with charging points.

The LTA said it is committed to making all HDB Towns EV-ready by 2025, equipping nearly 2,000 car parks with EV chargers to serve public and private housing residents.

The recent increase in charging infrastructure coincides with rising EV adoption across the country. In early 2024, over one-third of all new car registrations were electric, pointing to the shift toward greener vehicles.

