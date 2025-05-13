Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Photo: Instagram/Simu Liu
Celebrity
2 min.Read

Simu Liu and girlfriend Allison Hsu announce their engagement

Lydia Koh
By Lydia Koh
AMERICA: CNA has reported that actor Simu Liu recently announced his engagement to Allison Hsu. Liu, 36, proposed to Alison Hsu, a marketing director, during a trip to Paris together. He then shared the good news on social media.

Liu captioned on Instagram, “Us forever [ring and heart emojis]” together with a collection of photos featuring Hsu’s sparkling engagement ring.

Photo: Instagram/Simu Liu

In the photo, Liu and Hsu posed in front of the Eiffel Tower, hugging each other.

In a further post, Liu told Hsu, “I will always and forever choose you, whether it’s for long nights on set, weekend getaways to Paris, day trips to Palm Springs, afternoons lounging on the couch, and everything in between.”

Hsu wrote in reply: “I love you fiance!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Congratulatory wishes

Celebrity friends congratulated Liu, who is most known for playing Shang-Chi in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Florence Pugh, who plays Yelena Belova in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, replied: “Ahhhhhh HOW FANTASTIC! I’m sending you both [heart emoji] love.

John Legend, husband to model Chrissy Teigen, also congratulated Liu and Hsu.

In addition, musician Finneas also congratulated the happy couple.

He said: “YAYYYY CONGRATULATIONS!!!!”

Hsu made him feel relieved

Liu and Hsu were initially romantically connected in late 2022. In 2023, Liu revealed their connection, telling People Magazine that meeting Hsu made him feel relieved.

The Shang-Chi actor told People how everyone knows that feeling of blah or not totally happy with things, and then something changes, and it’s like this huge weight lifts off you.

He said it’s like you suddenly realise, “Oh yeah, this feeling of happiness actually exists!” He said you can start to wonder if you’ve just gotten used to wanting something that isn’t even real, or if your expectations were just way off.

Being a dad one day

According to Liu, he would love to be the father of Hsu’s children one day. He definitely sees himself having children down the road, and he would be pretty surprised if he were not a dad in the next 10 years.

He also talked about how you get to this age where all your buddies, the ones you grew up with, just messing around and being little rebels, suddenly become responsible adults with kids. He’s like, “You look at these guys and you’re just thinking, ‘Wow, I never in a million years thought you would be in charge of another human being!'” It sounds like he’s at that stage where everyone around him starts families.

