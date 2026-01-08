// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, January 8, 2026
26.9 C
Singapore
type here...
Singapore News
2 min.Read

Silver fever grips Singapore as physical supply dries up and prices soar

Gemma Iso
By Gemma Iso

SINGAPORE: Have you tried buying silver in Singapore lately? Noticed anything unusual? Well, it’s getting harder to find. An international outpouring in silver prices has prompted a buying fever, leaving local merchants clambering to keep their stocks longer inside shelves. In some shops, the waiting lists have been strained for months now, as traders scuffle to sustain buyers’ interest and urgency.

The boom follows an astronomical year for valuable metals. Despite uncertainties in the economy and the continued presence of international strains and conflicts, industrialists and investors view silver and gold as secure havens. That is because silver has outperformed major stock catalogues and currencies; simultaneously, gold hits a significant high, making the matter an engaging subject for discussion, whether one is at a dinner table or participating in an investment meeting.

A rally that took everyone by surprise

In 2025, silver scaled a confounding 161%, crossing the US$80-per-ounce (or S$102-per-ounce) spot for the first time. Gold rose too—66% over the same period—but it was silver that truly stole the show. Analysts say the surge is a mix of strong industrial demand, especially in electronics and renewable energy, and a global supply crunch.

See also  "Can you feel the PASSION?" — Die-hard fan screaming ‘MR THARMAAAN’ over and over grabs netizens' attention

The excitement is spilling into local shops. “For us dealers, we are not doing a lot of marketing,” said Kwek Seow Bin, owner of Singapore-based Metal & Picks. “People are searching for us to buy physical metals.” In fact, sales at his store jumped nearly sixfold from November to December alone.

Younger buyers and longer waits

The silver-buying crowd in Singapore is changing, too. Once dominated by middle-aged locals, shops are now seeing younger investors in their 20s—and even foreigners—lining up for bullion. About 90% of Mr Kwek’s customers now choose silver over gold, despite its reputation for price swings.

However, with demand soaring, supply has struggled to keep pace. An order of 300 one-kilogram silver bars placed last month won’t arrive until March, a far cry from the usual one- to two-week delivery. Dealers are responding by placing larger orders and leaning on online platforms, as buyers look for faster ways to secure silver before prices climb even higher.

See also  Gold prices surge to record high, with tariff war as 'main driver', analyst says

Silver: Not just for investors

It’s not only investors driving up demand. Silver is a key ingredient in many high-tech industries, from electric vehicles and solar panels to semiconductors. It accounts for around 60% of global consumption.

“There is an over-demand situation,” said Dr Tan Kee Wee, economist at the Singapore Precious Metals Exchange. “For the past five years, the mines have not been able to come out with (enough silver) to meet the demand for the industrial side.”

Experts say the immediate effect on consumer prices in Singapore is likely limited. Silver is only a small part of the cost of a solar panel or an EV battery, so while prices have soared, everyday items won’t see a major spike—at least for now.

Still, analysts are keeping a close eye on Asian markets, where physical silver often trades at a premium. If that continues, it signals that industrial demand is outpacing supply, and manufacturers are even looking at alternatives like platinum and palladium to keep production running smoothly.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Singapore News

Singapore court slams bid to unlock seized funds tied to alleged scam kingpin

SINGAPORE: A former employee of alleged scam kingpin Chen...
Featured News

Jamus Lim: ‘Untenable’ for immigrants not to embrace Singaporean values

SINGAPORE: In a social media post on Wednesday (Jan...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Singapore court slams bid to unlock seized funds tied to alleged scam kingpin

SINGAPORE: A former employee of alleged scam kingpin Chen...

Jamus Lim: ‘Untenable’ for immigrants not to embrace Singaporean values

SINGAPORE: In a social media post on Wednesday (Jan...

Singapore’s ‘sky-high farm’ towers over city with robot helpers

SINGAPORE: Move over skyscrapers—there’s a new giant in town....

‘I don’t see myself doing this for 20 more years’: SG man says he’s already burnt out after just 5 years of working

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean professional has sparked discussion online after...

Business

‘I don’t see myself doing this for 20 more years’: SG man says he’s already burnt out after just 5 years of working

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean professional has sparked discussion online after...

Report: China reviews Meta’s S$2.56B Manus deal over possible tech export control violations

CHINA: Chinese officials are reviewing Meta’s over US$2 billion...

‘My manager is spam calling and texting us late at night to borrow S$1,000 each’ — Pressured staff asks, ‘Should we report this to...

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean worker has sparked widespread online discussion...

Part of The Centrepoint up for en bloc sale for a guide price of S$418M

SINGAPORE: The leasehold portion of The Centrepoint on Orchard...

Singapore Politics

Sylvia Lim, Quah Kim Song celebrate their first wedding anniversary

SINGAPORE: Last weekend, Workers’ Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim...

Workers’ Party to Convene Special Conference After Disciplinary Review of Pritam Singh

The Workers’ Party has announced that it will first...

From Near Miss to Momentum: Harpreet Singh Sets His Sights on 2026

In a constituency long assumed to be safe terrain...

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

© The Independent Singapore

// //