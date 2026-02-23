SIA: 12 Singapore–New York flights cancelled, as ‘super bomb’ blizzard triggers first NYC warning in nine years

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) has cancelled 12 flights between Singapore and New York after a powerful snowstorm, called ‘super bomb’ by the US Weather Prediction Center, that swept across the US north-east. This is the first blizzard warning in nine years as heavy snow grounds flights and halts travel.

The cancellations affect flights scheduled from Feb 22 to Feb 24, local time, according to an advisory issued by SIA on Feb 21. The disruption comes as New York City declared its first blizzard warning since 2017.

Flights impacted include services between Singapore and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, as well as between Singapore and Newark Liberty International Airport. Frankfurt–New York services operated by SIA were also grounded.

The airline said it will contact affected passengers directly. Travellers will either be placed on alternative flights or offered a full refund for the unused portion of their tickets. Customers who booked through travel agents are advised to contact their agents.

SIA also warned that the weather situation remains unstable and other flights could be affected. Passengers are urged to check the airline’s flight status page and update their contact details for alerts.

The storm has already forced more than 1,000 flight cancellations across the region, according to a Bloomberg report. About 30 million people are under blizzard warnings stretching from Virginia to Massachusetts.

The US National Weather Service expects parts of the East Coast to receive up to 50.8 cm of heavy, wet snow. Forecasters said the storm is strengthening rapidly and could linger through Monday.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said at a press conference that the incoming storm may pose greater risks than one that struck the city in late January. He urged residents to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.

City agencies are preparing for widespread disruption. Snowfall combined with strong winds may topple trees and power lines, raising the risk of outages. Public transport services are expected to run with delays.

For Singapore travellers, February is not peak travel season to the US, but the Singapore–New York route is one of the airline’s longest and most high-profile services. Delays ripple quickly across tight schedules, especially for business travellers and those connecting to other US cities.

While snowstorms are common in winter, the scale of this system stands out. It is the first time in nine years that New York City has issued a blizzard warning.

SIA apologised for the inconvenience caused, but, for now, safety is the main priority for all its passengers. The snow may be falling thousands of kilometres away, but its effects are felt at Changi Airport check-in counters and in living rooms across Singapore, as the blizzard could paralyse transport and cause power outages across the north-east United States.