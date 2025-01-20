Accents have long been a subject of fascination and sometimes prejudice in global workplaces, and a recent survey in Hong Kong featured in an HCA Magazine has shed light on just how deeply these biases can influence perceptions in professional settings.

The study, conducted by Preply, reveals that nearly one in three people in Hong Kong admit to judging a co-worker’s capabilities based on their accent. This unsettling statistic highlights a pervasive issue that continues to shape workplace dynamics around the world.

Who’s more likely to judge?

The survey, which gathered responses from 1,000 participants, found that younger employees are particularly prone to this form of judgment. Nearly 40% of younger workers confessed to forming opinions about colleagues based on their accent, a figure that far surpasses the 30.7% of Millennials who admitted to doing the same. This generational divide suggests that younger employees may be more susceptible to the stereotypes and unconscious biases associated with certain accents.

While the findings in Hong Kong are concerning, this bias against non-standard accents is not a local phenomenon. A 2023 report by SAP revealed that nearly 20% of workers globally felt they had missed out on business trips because of their accents. In another study from 2022, it was found that accents can even influence hiring decisions. Research by Jessica Spence, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Queensland, highlighted that when two equally qualified candidates with different accents apply for a job, the candidate with the “standard” accent is more likely to be hired.

Spence identified two key reasons for this. First, non-standard accents may be perceived as barriers to clear communication, which employers fear might hinder workplace efficiency. Second, accents can signal “otherness,” which might make candidates seem less familiar or relatable, leading to an unconscious devaluation of their potential.

Hong Kong – a melting pot of accents and opportunities

As one of the most multicultural cities in the world, Hong Kong serves as a melting pot where people from diverse backgrounds come together to work, live, and exchange ideas. This rich cultural diversity is reflected in the wide array of accents that can be heard in offices, cafés, and even in homes. Despite this exposure to different accents, the survey revealed that certain foreign accents continue to be viewed with bias.

For example, the British accent was deemed the “s e x i e s t” by many respondents, while the Indian accent was considered the hardest to understand by 40.6% of those surveyed. Japanese and Pakistani accents also ranked high on the list of difficult-to-understand accents.

Moving beyond bias – the call for change

Given the growing diversity of the global workforce, employers must take action to address the impact that accent biases can have on workplace relationships, recruitment, and professional development. Jessica Spence, in her research, advocates for increased education among HR leaders to help them recognize how their unconscious biases may affect hiring decisions. She urges organizations to foster a more inclusive environment where communication is valued above superficial judgments.

For businesses in Hong Kong and beyond, the key to overcoming accent bias lies in cultivating awareness and providing training that encourages inclusivity and respect for linguistic diversity. Accents should be seen as part of an individual’s unique identity rather than a barrier to success. As the world becomes more interconnected, employers must move past these biases to tap into the full potential of their diverse workforce.

It’s not the way people speak that defines their professional abilities but rather their skills, dedication, and drive to succeed. It’s time we all begin to listen more closely—without judgment.