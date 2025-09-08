Shocked Ang moh Ahma puts chope tissue pack in her mouth

SINGAPORE: A woman who just entered her Singapore Ahma era faced quite the challenge with her first exposure to the city-state’s chope culture, where people plunk down random possessions to indicate they’ve reserved, say, a seat or a table at a hawker centre.

Most commonly, people put down a packet of tissues to chope their place, and it’s understandable that non-Singaporeans have no idea what it means when such packets are on an otherwise empty table.

Jill, who goes by @angmoh.ahma on TikTok, first made a splash on the platform on Sep 3, wherein she introduced herself as “Ah Ma Jill.” The video explained that she was on a mission to “become a Singaporean” because it was “the only way to reconnect” with her family.

Having flown thousands of kilometres to reunite with her son and grandson, she realised “after years apart that they had changed.”

Adjusting to another culture isn’t easy by any means, and Jill recently got a shock at a local hawker centre when she saw a table that had a tissue packet.

Shortly after she had just sat down, a woman, off-camera, tapped her on the shoulder and pointed to the tissue.

“What’s this?” she asked.

“These are choped by me,” the woman answered.

Not understanding, Jill then thanked the woman and told her she was lovely, but the woman explained that what she meant was that the table was reserved.

Jill was so surprised she ended up putting the tissue packet between her lips, which shocked the woman and made her laugh.

When the woman explained that the tissue packet was hers and she had used it to mark her place, Jill, somewhat mortified, got up to leave.

“I’ve only gone into the centre for once and I’ve picked this lady’s seat! Oh God, I’ve got to go. Bye!” she cried.

“Nobody told me about this particular rule. I thought they provided it for free,” she wrote in the caption to her video, which has been viewed almost 477,000 times.

“When there’s something on the table, anything like tissue to bag to a bottle to a key or pencil, that’s how Singapore is! That’s how we do it to reserve a table ahaha so now you know,” a user and the platform explained helpfully.

“I thought those were free gifts,” she answered.

Others, however, were quite shocked by what she did with the tissue packet.

“Why on earth would you put something in your mouth that you found on a table?” one asked.

“Oops, I didn’t realise that,” Jill answered.

Many local TikTok users, however, have been charmed by Ah Ma Jill, and commended her for her willingness to adapt to Singaporean culture for the sake of her family. /TISG

