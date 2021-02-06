International Asia Shiv Sena expresses displeasure over Nana Patole's resignation

Shiv Sena expresses displeasure over Nana Patole’s resignation

Shiv Sena's two cents on Nana Patole's resignation

shiv-sena-expresses-displeasure-over-nana-patole’s-resignation

Author

Hindustan Times

Date

Category

InternationalAsia
- Advertisement -

India — Nana Patole’s resignation as Maharashtra assembly speaker on Thursday ahead of his nomination as the state Congress chief a day later has not gone down well with alliance partner Shiv Sena. An editorial in the Sena’s mouthpiece Saamana said the Congress was given the Constitutional post for a full-term and not for Patole to resign in a year. It sought to caution Congress over Patole’s appointment.

The editorial said the Congress should not become “excessively” aggressive as the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi allies have pulled off a “miracle” by keeping the Bharatiya Janata Party out of power in the state.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is unhappy with the resignation, while his deputy, Ajit Pawar, said Patole should not have resigned weeks ahead of the assembly’s budget session in March.

The editorial lauded Balasaheb Thorat’s tenure as the state Congress chief and for steering the party to success when nobody wanted to take up the role. It added that Congress is an “important partner” in the government and that the power has given it a new lease of life in Maharashtra.

- Advertisement -

“Now the way forward must be decided. What the Congress does within its party is its right, but they must ensure that their decisions do not have any impact on the government, Vidhan Sabha, and the majority mark,” the editorial said.

It dismissed talk of any threat to the government. “The election for the Speaker’s post will have to be held. Again, the numbers will have to be arranged. We certainly have the majority and there is no concern over that. Avoiding elections to such constitutional posts is best for everybody.”

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

Please follow and like us:
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Vivian Balakrishnan “blindsided” by “ingenuity and brilliance” of TraceTogether app

Singapore -- Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan stepped forward on Tuesday (Feb 2) to take full responsibility for the TraceTogether mistake. The issue was brought to light after Minister of State for Home Affairs Desmond Tan said in Parliament on Jan 4 that...
View Post
Featured News

Govt is considering all suggestions for use of Dover forest, extends feedback exercise

National Development Minister Desmond Lee has said that the Government is studying all public feedback in detail and welcomed more Singaporeans to give their views and input, after receiving several questions on the Government's development plans for green spaces like the...
View Post
Featured News

Woman asks if she should leave her “ugly” boyfriend because her ideal guy is at least 180 cm tall and earns $10k/month

A netizen about to tie the knot with her boyfriend she considers “ugly” asks others for advice on whether she should marry someone she is not physically attracted to. The viral post was submitted to the anonymous confessions platform, the NUSwhispers Facebook...
View Post

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

Please follow and like us:
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore