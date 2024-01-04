Shawn Mendes, the Wonder singer, recently shared a reflective social media post alongside a harmonium video, expressing how singing during anxious moments helped alleviate pain. Initially challenging, he learned to embrace imperfections in music, acknowledging the harmony between ‘right’ and ‘wrong’ notes, finding bliss from the ‘right’ notes because of the ‘wrong’ ones.

Mendes: Reflection of the past year

The singer of “In My Blood” shared on Instagram, reflecting on the past year while accompanying his thoughts with a video of himself joyfully singing along with a harmonium. Mendes expressed how, during times of intense anxiety or fear, sitting with his harmonium and allowing himself to sing freely proved to be a source of relief.

Mendes, 25, highlighted his significant lesson from 2023: accepting life’s lows without constantly seeking fixes, emphasizing the value of slowing down and listening during tough times.Known for his mental health advocacy, Mendes canceled his Wonder: World Tour dates in July 2022 to prioritize his well-being. He described the challenging therapy process, understanding his emotions, and seeking healing, appreciating the support he received.

Gratitude for the past year and a half

He expressed gratitude for the past year and a half, considering it a profound, enlightening, and healing period, acknowledging the growing cultural prioritization of mental health.

He further added, “My most significant lesson this year has been embracing and embracing life’s downturns… It’s not about persistently seeking alterations or solutions to regain a sense of elation. I’ve learned that when I take the time to truly pause and listen during tough times, there’s always something meaningful to discover.”

Recent sightings include Mendes exercising in Los Angeles canyons, displaying his physique in Ibiza, Spain, and spending time with TV personality Charlie Travers, as reported by TMZ.

