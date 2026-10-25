SG Police: Appeal for information on girl, 13, missing since Oct 22, last seen in Block 8 Lorong 39 Geylang, wearing light-coloured t-shirt and dark-coloured pants

Nick Karean | October 25, 2026 2 m read

Photo: Rachel Pun Ziqi/Singapore Police Force + Infographics: Nick Karean, The Independent Singapore News SG Police: Appeal for information on girl, 13, missing since Oct 22, last seen in Block 8 Lorong 39 Geylang, wearing light-coloured t-shirt and dark-coloured pants

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) issued an appeal on Oct 23 for information about Rachel Pun Ziqi, who was last seen the previous night. The 13-year-old was last spotted near Block 8, Lorong 39, Geylang, at around 11:35 pm on Oct 22. She was wearing a light-coloured T-shirt and dark-coloured pants, according to the police. Anyone who may know Rachel’s whereabouts or has information that could help locate her can contact the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000. Members of the public can also submit information online through the SPF’s i-Witness service. The police have assured the public that all information received will be kept strictly confidential. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

Every useful lead matters When someone goes missing, even a small detail could help the authorities piece together what happened. Anyone with relevant information should contact the police directly rather than rely on unverified claims circulating online. Members of the public should avoid sharing speculation or unconfirmed details about Rachel, particularly because she is a minor. Accurate information passed to the authorities is more useful than rumours spread across social media. If you have information that could help, contact the police through the official channels listed above only.

Teaching children simple safety habits Parents and caregivers can help children stay safer by agreeing on clear rules for going out, including where they can go, who they can meet and when they should return. Children should also know how to contact a trusted adult and what to do if they feel unsafe or become separated from their companions. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. For older children, regular check-ins and careful planning for getting home can help families stay in touch. Parents may also agree on a family meeting point and keep emergency contact numbers accessible.

Children should be encouraged to tell a trusted adult if someone makes them uncomfortable or asks them to keep an unsafe secret. They should also know how to approach a police officer or seek help from a staffed public place if they need assistance.

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These steps cannot prevent every incident, and a missing-person case doesn’t necessarily mean anyone has done something wrong. If a child goes missing, contact the police promptly rather than waiting for a set period. Share the child’s recent photograph, last known location, clothing, and any other useful details with the authorities. Read related: SG Police: Appeal for information on girl, 14, missing since Aug 19, last seen in Block 183B Boon Lay Avenue, wearing black shirt and shorts