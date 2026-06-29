SINGAPORE/PHILIPPINES: A Singaporean engineer and his family travelled about 11 hours to the Philippines this month to visit the woman who spent 12 years helping raise their three daughters.

63-year-old electrical engineer Tan Teck Lee made the trip with his wife, three daughters, and son-in-law from June 8 to 16 to visit his former domestic helper, Marilou Serrano Galindo, in Maddela, Quirino province.

Photo: Marilou Serrano Galindo/Facebook @marilou.s.galindo SG man, 63, and his family travelled 11 hours to PH to visit their former maid of 12 years to give thanks and celebrate her birthday

The journey included a flight to Manila, a domestic flight and a two-hour drive before they reached her hometown, Shin Min Daily News reported (June 23).

A helper who became part of the family

Ms Marilou worked for the family from 2009 to 2021. During that time, the couple’s youngest daughter was eight years old while the eldest was 16.

Mr Tan said Ms Marilou played a big part in caring for their daughters as they grew up. Even after she returned to the Philippines in 2021, the family stayed in close contact, especially the three daughters.

This was not their first visit. Mr Tan had travelled to Ms Marilou’s hometown with his wife and two daughters in 2019 after she invited them during a home visit. Although Mr Tan’s family friends had expressed concerns before the trip, he said Ms Marilou’s family welcomed them warmly and made them feel at home.

Gratitude went both ways

Ms Marilou returned to the Philippines to be closer to her own family after her daughter, a local teacher, encouraged her to come home and spend more time with her children and grandchildren.

During this latest visit, her family took Mr Tan’s family sightseeing, boating and around the local area. They also celebrated Ms Marilou’s birthday together and created new memories through their family outings and meals.

Photo: Marilou Serrano Galindo/Facebook @marilou.s.galindo SG man, 63, and his family travelled 11 hours to PH to visit their former maid of 12 years to give thanks and celebrate her birthday

Ms Marilou prepared extensively for the visit by cleaning her home, planning activities, buying fresh ingredients and making sure her guests were comfortable. She even gave Mr Tan’s family the only air-conditioned room in the house and installed a water heater before they arrived.

Ms Marilou also attended the wedding of Mr Tan’s eldest daughter in Singapore last year after being invited by the family.

Trust and respect made the difference

Reflecting on their relationship, Mr Tan said a healthy employer-helper relationship depends on trust and mutual respect.

Mr Tan further explained that they don’t blindly trust each other. To build trust, all problems are discussed openly instead of treating a helper with constant suspicion or excessive control. Because without trust, he said, it becomes difficult to build a good relationship.

Stories about disputes between employers and domestic helpers frequently make headlines. But this one offers a different perspective. It shows that when people treat one another with dignity and appreciation, the relationship can continue long after the employment ends.

Relationships built on kindness rarely stop at the end of a contract. Sometimes, they even become friendships that cross borders and last for years to come.

Read more: “I will always love you” — SG woman flies to Philippines to reunite with her helper 16 years later to say, “Thank you for being my 2nd mum”