SG F1 craze overshadows heat & haze as restaurants see more unfazed crowds continue to dine & drink outdoors

Nick Karean | October 11, 2026 3 m read

Photo: Nick Karean/Gen-AI · For illustration purposes only Singapore F1 crowds dine outdoors amid heat and haze

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Summary Restaurants and bars at Raffles City and CHIJMES reported strong demand during Singapore’s Formula 1 weekend despite unhealthy air quality.

Drinks & Co manager Depa Nagarajan said business had been better than usual, while Duomo Ristorante reported full houses throughout the week.

Singapore recorded a central-region PSI reading of 192 on Friday, while the government offered Indonesia support in fighting forest fires. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Formula 1 weekend is drawing crowds to outdoor restaurants and bars despite the haze and oppressive heat. Businesses near the race festivities reported strong demand, with tourists appearing more willing than locals to dine and drink outside.

Eateries at Raffles City and CHIJMES continued attracting customers even as air quality remained unhealthy. Many diners sat outdoors without masks, enjoying food, drinks and the sounds of the race. The central region’s 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) reached 192 on Friday, the highest reading recorded during this year’s haze season, Channel News Asia (CNA) reported (Oct 10). Restaurants report strong demand despite unhealthy air Depa Nagarajan, manager of Drinks & Co, said business had been better than usual over the past few days. The team had prepared masks for customers and installed four air coolers in its outdoor dining area. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

Nearby, Tony Eugene, artisanal manager of Duomo Ristorante, reported a full house every day that week. He said international visitors were driving demand, while fewer locals appeared to be dining out because of the haze. The pattern suggests that major events can sustain business even when outdoor conditions are uncomfortable. However, strong sales don't mean the weather and air quality have stopped affecting customers. Tourists continue outdoor plans as locals take precautions A Jim Beam pop-up at CHIJMES also attracted crowds with live music, drinks and a racing simulator. Rayern Goh, the brand’s South East Asian marketing manager, expected more than 1,000 visitors over the race weekend.

Some visitors had backup plans if conditions worsened. Bima Ariatama, a 39-year-old banker from Jakarta, said he had brought masks and would spend more time in shopping malls if the air became worse. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

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