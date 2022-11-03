SG beauty queen says “bouncer kept s*xually harassing me the whole night” — he allegedly molested other girls as well

- Advertisement -

The social media posts of a woman who said that a bouncer at a club sexually harassed and then kissed her without her consent went viral earlier this week.

Ms Melissa Wix, Miss Asia Global Singapore 2022, had been at a Halloween party over the weekend and said in a Facebook post that one of the bouncers “kept sexually harassing me the whole night like blowing me a kiss” even though her boyfriend was also present.

But things escalated at one point when she was on her way back from the washroom, he suddenly kissed her on both cheeks.

Shocked, she told her boyfriend, which led to a confrontation.

“He along with our friends and other security confronted him and the confrontation got physical, bf in hospital and I also suffered injuries. We called the police but before they came he ran away.”

Ms Wix learned later on that the bouncer allegedly has a history of molesting women.

“He molested a girl before and she made a police report but police just let him off with a stern warning?????” she wrote in her Facebook post on Oct 31, adding screenshots from a website that alleged the bouncer had “pretended to be a personal trainer in order to molest” another woman.

Ms Wix followed this up with another Facebook post that read, “Multiple other girls have message me and they wish to keep their names and pictures private about this same guy sexually assaulting them. If you are a victim too, pls stand up for urself and dont let him off so easily.

This guy really needs to be stop.”

Over on TikTok, Ms Wix said that a video she had posted earlier about the incident had been removed for “violating community guidelines.”

She provided an update to say that this is not the first time a report had been filed against the bouncer for outrage of modesty.

And as his advances toward Ms Wix had not been as overt in comparison to what the other woman had experienced, she wondered if he would again be let off by the authorities.

“Will he be going around again doing this to other girls?” she said in the video, mentioning that other women had reached out with similar stories.

Ms Wix added that the bouncer has appeared to make light of the matter, even posting on his own Facebook page the police report from last year which showed he had been given a stern warning.

AsiaOne reported on Nov 2 that police have confirmed that a report has been filed and added that they are probing the incident. /TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg