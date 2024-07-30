Singapore has recently given the green light for the consumption of insects, signaling a shift towards embracing the global trend of entomophagy. However, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has made it clear that not all insects are welcome on the nation’s plates, especially cockroaches.

The SFA sprang into action after a video surfaced recently showing a cockroach brazenly parading along the conveyor belt at a hotpot restaurant in Yishun.

The video, which went viral after being shared, shows the insect nonchalantly traversing the belt where covered dishes awaited hungry customers.

The diner, known only as Traww, recounted the unappetizing encounter at Jianghu Hotpot in Northpoint City. “My friend and I were enjoying our meal when we spotted a cockroach on the conveyor belt. It was enough to kill our appetite,” Traww lamented.

Despite alerting the restaurant staff, Traww was met with a casual dismissal. The staff member attempted to reassure them that regular pest control measures were in place and that the cockroach sighting was nothing to be concerned about.

However, this response did little to quell the diners’ discomfort or the public outcry that followed.

High standards of food hygiene

In response to the incident, the SFA conducted a thorough inspection of the food establishment. The agency has since confirmed that it will be taking enforcement action against the operator for the food safety lapse.

The SFA emphasized that while they enforce regulatory measures, food operators must also uphold their end of the bargain by maintaining high standards of food hygiene and ensuring their premises are clean and well-maintained.

