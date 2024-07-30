Food

SFA takes action against restaurant that allegedly dismissed diner’s concerns about cockroach on hotpot conveyor belt

ByGemma Iso

July 30, 2024
The SFA and. cockroaches

Singapore has recently given the green light for the consumption of insects, signaling a shift towards embracing the global trend of entomophagy. However, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has made it clear that not all insects are welcome on the nation’s plates, especially cockroaches.

The SFA sprang into action after a video surfaced recently showing a cockroach brazenly parading along the conveyor belt at a hotpot restaurant in Yishun.

The video, which went viral after being shared, shows the insect nonchalantly traversing the belt where covered dishes awaited hungry customers.

The diner, known only as Traww, recounted the unappetizing encounter at Jianghu Hotpot in Northpoint City. “My friend and I were enjoying our meal when we spotted a cockroach on the conveyor belt. It was enough to kill our appetite,” Traww lamented.

Despite alerting the restaurant staff, Traww was met with a casual dismissal. The staff member attempted to reassure them that regular pest control measures were in place and that the cockroach sighting was nothing to be concerned about.

See also  SFA: Cockroach infestation in Casuarina Curry; 2-week closure order issued

However, this response did little to quell the diners’ discomfort or the public outcry that followed.

High standards of food hygiene

In response to the incident, the SFA conducted a thorough inspection of the food establishment. The agency has since confirmed that it will be taking enforcement action against the operator for the food safety lapse.

The SFA emphasized that while they enforce regulatory measures, food operators must also uphold their end of the bargain by maintaining high standards of food hygiene and ensuring their premises are clean and well-maintained.

TISG/

ByGemma Iso

Related Post

Food

Singaporeans are getting 50-80% price discounts to enjoy delicious unsold food through new surplus food app

October 29, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Food

Why do Chinese and Indian kopitiam drinks taste so different?

October 19, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Food

“THIS IS DEVASTATING” – Singaporeans lament Little Caesars closure and loss of bang for buck pizzas

September 5, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Entertainment

BABYMONSTER takes the spotlight on variety show to charm their way into their fans’ hearts on ‘Running Man’

November 4, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

NewJeans Unplugged: Members share their heartfelt reflections in a candid Vogue Korea chat session

November 4, 2024 Lydia Koh
Asia Fashion

Legendary Indian designer Rohit Bal passes away at 63, leaving a lasting legacy in fashion

November 4, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Asia Business & Economy

TikTok tycoon tops the billionaires list, but other Chinese billionaires are fading away due to “difficult year” in economy & stock market

November 4, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.