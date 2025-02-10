MALAYSIA: Seven-year-old Amatullah Hamidah made a name for herself by winning the championship at the 63rd International Children and Youth English Speech Competition last month. This prestigious event, organised by the Global Arts, Sports, and Culture Association (GASCA) based in Hong Kong, saw Hamidah triumph over 25 participants from six other countries.

SAYS reported that Hamidah is a student at Pusat Asuhan Tunas Islam (PASTI) Al-Furqan in Chendering, Terengganu. This was her first international competition. Her victory marks a significant personal achievement and shines as a beacon of inspiration for other young talents in Terengganu and beyond.

A journey of dedication and perseverance

Hamidah’s mother, Hasmah Darwis, 31, enrolled her daughter in the Early Childhood Group category to provide her with valuable experience on a global stage. While their primary objective was to allow Hamidah to gain confidence and earn points to become the Kuala Terengganu model student of PASTI, her win came as an unexpected yet pleasant surprise.

Her oratory skills and eloquence, which were far beyond her years, captured the hearts of the judges, which ultimately led to her winning the championship. She bested over two dozen participants from six other countries, bringing pride and joy to both her state and the nation as a whole.

“This was Hamidah’s first international competition, and our main goal was to give her the experience of performing on a global stage while earning points to compete in the state-level competition in Sarawak. She chose to recite a poem in the online competition, and we could see how dedicated she was to practising. However, my husband and I didn’t place high expectations on her or pressure her to win,” said Mrs Hasmah.

Despite her young age, Hamidah demonstrated remarkable dedication, spending hours refining her speech and delivery. Her passion and perseverance ultimately paid off, earning her the prestigious title.

A rising star in public speaking

Hamidah is no stranger to public speaking. She has participated in numerous school-level competitions and events across Terengganu, where her articulate speeches have been widely recognised. PASTI Terengganu has frequently featured her performances on their social media platforms, acknowledging her impressive skills.

Speaking about her passion, Hamidah shared her excitement over her recent win. “I love public speaking because it makes me happy and helps me become braver,” she said. Despite her growing recognition as a speaker, she harbours an ambition to become a soldier in the future.

An inspiration to young talents in Terengganu

Hamidah’s victory is a personal triumph and a source of inspiration for other children in Terengganu. Her achievement highlights the potential of young talents in Malaysia and demonstrates that with confidence and dedication, anything is possible.

Her success has even caught the attention of Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, who congratulated her in a heartfelt message on Facebook.

“Her success not only makes her family proud but also inspires the people of Terengganu and PASTI students across Malaysia. Her ability to compete internationally highlights the exceptional talent and potential of children from Terengganu,” he wrote.

As Hamidah continues to grow and hone her skills, her journey is a testament to the power of perseverance and passion. Her story reminds young Malaysians that age is no barrier to achieving greatness.

Featured image by NST Online